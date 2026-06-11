MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Tour Long Island Free This Summer with EastLine Theatre

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EastLine Theatre will launch their sixth annual free summer tour at the Hicksville Library on June 13th with Shakespeare's comedy, Much Ado About Nothing. Set in sun-drenched Sicily, the play features some of Shakespeare's most beloved characters: sparring lovers Beatrice and Benedick, and the bumbling police constable, Dogberry.

"It is a delight to bring audiences Shakespeare's sharpest comedy," says director Nicole Savin, "It's a perfect summertime play - about love in bloom after years at war. I hope Long Islanders will find our beautiful parks and libraries similarly in bloom." Featuring original music by John Brautigam, the production will run through July 26th at a variety of Long Island locations.

Scheduled Performances:

6/13 • Hicksville Library • 1.30PM

6/14 • Plainview-Old Bethpage Library • 3:00PM

6/17 • South Huntington Library • 6:30PM

6/25 • Long Island Museum, Stony Brook • 6:30PM

6/27 • Clark Botanic Garden, Albertson • 4:00PM

6/28 • Long Beach Library • 1:00PM

7/05 • Heckscher Park, Huntington • 4PM

7/09 • North Merrick Library • 6:30PM

7/11 • Geiger Park, Deer Park • 5PM

7/25 • Northport Library • 2PM

7/26 • Amityville Beach • 5PM

All performances are free to audiences, who should supply their own blankets or chairs at most venues.

EastLine Theatre will additionally present performances of Jane Austen's Mansfield Park: 7/12 at Heckscher Park, Huntington; 7/18 at Geiger Park, Deer Park; and 7/19 at Amityville Beach.

Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, is adapted and directed by Nicole Savin and presented by EastLine Theatre. Original music by John Brautigam, costumes are by Lyn Adler and Wendy Grimm. The cast of Much Ado About Nothing features Amy Benjamin, John Brautigam, Paul DeFilippo, Kuan Hao Huang, David Edward Keen, Megan Laguna-Shy, Stephanie Moreno, and Michelle Osojnak.

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