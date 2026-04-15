HA HA HAMPTONS COMEDY TOUR and MOM’S NIGHT OUT Will Come to Bay Street Theater

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Bay Street Theater will continue its spring season with two comedy events that offer audiences a chance to enjoy live stand-up in an intimate setting.

On Saturday, April 25, the Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour returns. Created by comedian and producer Paul Anthony, the tour focuses on delivering a full night of professional stand-up.

The April 25 lineup features Paul Taro, Maria Walsh, Richie Byrne, and Eric Haft. Together they bring national touring experience, television credits, and strong followings.

On Saturday, May 9, Bay Street Theater presents Mom's Night Out: A Mother’s Day Weekend Comedy Show, newly announced for Mother’s Day weekend, featuring a lineup built to celebrate with a night of laughter.

Headlining the evening is Patty Rosborough, whose credits include Comedy Central and the Ladies of Laughter tour. She is joined by Ruby Jackson, Bridget Kavanagh, and Laura Patton.

Both performances take place in Bay Street Theater’s 299-seat venue just steps from the Sag Harbor waterfront. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, enjoy a drink from the full bar, and make it a complete night out.

Tickets are available online or by calling 631-725-9500. Box Office hours: noon–5:00 PM Wednesday through Saturday, or 30 minutes before showtime.

About Bay Street Theater

About Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center in Sag Harbor, dedicated to innovating, educating, motivating, and entertaining a diverse community through the performing arts.