Donna McKechnie to Bring A MUSICAL MEMOIR to Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea

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Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, bringing Broadway, cabaret and American Songbook artists to the East End, will conclude its third season with one of musical theatre's most iconic performers when Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie presents “A Musical Memoir” at LTV Studios in Wainscott on Saturday, August 29th, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Recognized around the world as the original Cassie in A Chorus Line, the performance that earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and established her as one of Broadway's defining stars, McKechnie invites audiences behind the curtain for an evening that is as personal as it is theatrical. Through stories, songs and reflections, she traces a remarkable career shaped by many of the greatest creative figures in American musical theatre.

Rather than a traditional concert, “A Musical Memoir” unfolds as an intimate conversation between performer and audience. McKechnie recalls collaborations with Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Michael Bennett, Marvin Hamlisch and Stephen Sondheim while performing songs from productions that helped define Broadway, including A Chorus Line, Company, A Little Night Music, On the Town, Sweet Charity and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Together, the music and stories celebrate a lifelong devotion to the stage and the enduring power of live performance.

Most recently seen on Broadway as Madame Morrible in the acclaimed production of Wicked, McKechnie remains one of musical theatre's most respected performers. Her career has spanned Broadway, television, film, concert stages and teaching, inspiring generations of performers through both her artistry and her commitment to preserving the traditions of American musical theatre.

The performance provides a fitting finale to another successful Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea season, which has once again transformed LTV Studios into one of the East End's premier destinations for Broadway-caliber entertainment. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV Creative Director Josh Gladstone, the series has built its reputation by pairing internationally acclaimed artists with the intimacy of LTV Studios' performance space, where audiences experience world-class performances just steps from the stage.



Photo Credit: Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea, Donna McKechnie

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