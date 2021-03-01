Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Walton Arts Center Presents Virtual Broadway Masterclasses

Students can fully participate in the 10 hours of instruction and receive direct feedback from Adam Kantor for $250. 

Mar. 1, 2021  
Walton Arts Center Presents Virtual Broadway Masterclasses

Walton Arts Center is offering a week-long Virtual Broadway Master Class in Musical Theater with award-winning Broadway actor Adam Kantor for students between the ages of 13 and 18. Classes are via Zoom from 6-8 pm Central on March 22-26.

Two registration options are available. Students can fully participate in the 10 hours of instruction and receive direct feedback from Kantor for $250. The class will help participants develop individual audition techniques including perfecting a monologue, acting through the song, finding yourself in the material, best practices and how to tackle choreography. Those who audit the class for $75 can learn from watching others work.

Space is limited for this master class. Registration is open now at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479.443.5600.

Kantor recently won an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance as Harry in Darling Grenadine at Roundabout Theatre Company. Prior to that, he won a Grammy Award® and an Emmy Award® for his performance in the Tony®-winning Broadway production of The Band's Visit, in which he played Telephone Guy. Also on Broadway, he starred in Rent as Mark and Next To Normal as Henry, as well as in Fiddler On The Roof as Motel.

Off-Broadway he played Jaime in the Second Stage revival of The Last Five Years. He also played Princeton/Rod in Avenue Q at New World Stages. On TV he was in "Billions" on Showtime in the role of Pununzio, and "The Good Wife" on CBS in the role of Ezra.

Along with Brian Bordainick (founder of Dinner Lab) and Benj Pasek (songwriter of LaLa Land and Dear Evan Hansen), Kantor co-founded StoryCourse which creates interactive immersive dining experiences. He produces StoryCourse events including Saturday Night Seder, a star-studded virtual Passover which raised over $3 million for The CDC Foundation. Kantor is a graduate of Northwestern University.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I'm In Tech Phone Case
Dancer Definition Poster
Broadway Baby Unisex Shirt

Related Articles
Sadie Barnette Presents Virtual Artist Talk in March Photo

Sadie Barnette Presents Virtual Artist Talk in March

Michele Brangwen Dance Ensemble Presents TO YOUR CONSTANT EMBRACE, THE CLOUD STREAM SWAYS Photo

Michele Brangwen Dance Ensemble Presents TO YOUR CONSTANT EMBRACE, THE CLOUD STREAM SWAYS

Vena Cava Productions Presents ANIMAL CRACKERS and SURVIVING THE SWITCH Photo

Vena Cava Productions Presents ANIMAL CRACKERS and SURVIVING THE SWITCH

Adrienne Barbeau Joins The Cast Of Audio Series Musical THE WORLD TO COME Photo

Adrienne Barbeau Joins The Cast Of Audio Series Musical THE WORLD TO COME


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL
  • Dad's On Demand To Feature BLACK NERD Accompanied By Interview With Creator Jon Carr
  • Kennesaw State University's Department of Dance to Host Israel-Based Shaden Dance Company
  • McDuffie Center Partners with Musicians From The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra To Create New Regional Orchestra