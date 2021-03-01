Walton Arts Center Presents Virtual Broadway Masterclasses

Walton Arts Center is offering a week-long Virtual Broadway Master Class in Musical Theater with award-winning Broadway actor Adam Kantor for students between the ages of 13 and 18. Classes are via Zoom from 6-8 pm Central on March 22-26.

Two registration options are available. Students can fully participate in the 10 hours of instruction and receive direct feedback from Kantor for $250. The class will help participants develop individual audition techniques including perfecting a monologue, acting through the song, finding yourself in the material, best practices and how to tackle choreography. Those who audit the class for $75 can learn from watching others work.

Space is limited for this master class. Registration is open now at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479.443.5600.

Kantor recently won an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance as Harry in Darling Grenadine at Roundabout Theatre Company. Prior to that, he won a Grammy Award® and an Emmy Award® for his performance in the Tony®-winning Broadway production of The Band's Visit, in which he played Telephone Guy. Also on Broadway, he starred in Rent as Mark and Next To Normal as Henry, as well as in Fiddler On The Roof as Motel.

Off-Broadway he played Jaime in the Second Stage revival of The Last Five Years. He also played Princeton/Rod in Avenue Q at New World Stages. On TV he was in "Billions" on Showtime in the role of Pununzio, and "The Good Wife" on CBS in the role of Ezra.

Along with Brian Bordainick (founder of Dinner Lab) and Benj Pasek (songwriter of LaLa Land and Dear Evan Hansen), Kantor co-founded StoryCourse which creates interactive immersive dining experiences. He produces StoryCourse events including Saturday Night Seder, a star-studded virtual Passover which raised over $3 million for The CDC Foundation. Kantor is a graduate of Northwestern University.