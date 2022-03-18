VoiceJam at Walton Arts Center Celebrates All Things A Cappella

Walton Arts Center is the place for all things a cappella during VoiceJam Festival on Saturday, April 9.

VoiceJam A Cappella Festival is produced by Walton Arts Center in partnership with Vocal Asia Festival, an Asian a cappella competition founded by Clare Chen in 2010. Chen wanted to create a premier a cappella festival in the U.S. and connect it to the broader world of a cappella, and approached Walton Arts Center with the idea.

The festival brings together the best a cappella groups from across the country to compete but there are also opportunities for people to learn more about a cappella through workshops and activities.

VoiceJam Workshops

Saturday, April 9

8:50 am - 5 pm

Full workshop passes are $20

Distinguished a cappella and vocal coaches will host a variety of workshops to help anyone who is interested learn more about the music form. Participants will learn tips, tricks and how-to's on everything from singing, recording, a cappella arranging and more.

VoiceJam Workshops Schedule

8:50 am

VoiceJam Group Warm-Up

9 am A Cappella Sound Production with Tony Huerta

A Cappella Bass Singing with Alvin Chea

10 am Vocal Percussion I with Tony Dolendo

Collaborative Arranging with Erin Hackel

11 am Vocal Percussion II with Troy Dolendo

Performance and Emotion with Tony Huerta

1 pm Spectrum Singing with Erin Hackel

2 pm Intro to Studio Session Singing with Alvin Chea

3 pm Intro to Voice-Over with Alvin Chea

4 pm Round Table with all instructors

VoiceJam Competition

7:30 pm Saturday, April 9

Tickets: $19 to $39

Sick beats, dynamic choreography and mind-blowing harmonies - the VoiceJam Competition is back and better than ever. The top high school, collegiate and community to battle it out live on-stage. Join us to see which group is crowned VoiceJam Champion, and cast your vote for aca-fan favorite!

VoiceJam 2022 Competitors:

VIBE - Dallas, Texas

Fifth Measure from Houston High School - Germantown, Tenn.

Essence Vocal Band - Jacksonville, Ark.

The Ozarks - Springfield, Mo.

KeyHarmony from University of Central Florida - Orlando, Fla.

A-Side from A & M Consolidated High School - College Station, Texas

Grains of Time from North Carolina State University - Raleigh, N.C.

Green Tones from University of North Texas - Denton, Texas

Additional details about each workshop and tickets are available at www.waltonartscenter.org. Tickets also can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm, by calling 479.443.5600 weekdays 10 am until 5 pm.

All patrons will be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center. Information about additional safety protocols can be found at waltonartscenter.org.