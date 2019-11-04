TheatreSquared Announces 2019 Gala

TheatreSquared's signature annual celebration supporting education and access to remarkable live theatre will be held on November 14, 2019, at 6:00pm at the Fayetteville Town Center. The evening will feature a command cabaret performance by James Taylor Odom (Murder for Two at T2) and Elisabeth Evans (Once on Broadway and at T2), along with a three-course meal catered by Bordinos Restaurant and wines selected by sommelier François Guilloux. More than 400 guests are expected to attend. All proceeds support the company's education and access programs serving 30,000 Arkansans each year.

The evening's premiere sponsors are J.B. Hunt Transport as well as Margaret and Dick Rutherford.

Honorary co-chairs for the evening are: Marcy & Juan Camacho, Allyson & Mike Malone, Jennifer & Louis Martin, Catherine & Stephen Roche, Esther Silver-Parker, Todd Simmons & Melissa Haynes, Shelley Simpson, Demara Titzer, and Donald & Sheroll Walker.

Kirk Thompson and Brett Burch will receive the 2019 Arts Advocate Award recognizing their longstanding dedication to arts and education in Northwest Arkansas. TheatreSquared will also present a Special Award for Hospitality to Susan and Orville Hall, recognizing their generosity in hosting scores of TheatreSquared artists in their home over the past decade. Laurie Harrison of Fulbright Junior High in Bentonville will receive the 2019 Arts Educator Award.

To accompany the festivities, Chef Matthew Barclay of Bordinos has created a three-course gourmet menu of fall fare, to be served with wines selected by sommelier François Guilloux of Vino Distributing.

Evening highlights include the Diamond and Wine Raffle featuring two grand prizes. One lucky winner will receive a $1500 gift certificate to Romance Diamond Co. and a collection of exceptional wines selected by Bordinos Restaurant And the Cork and Keg. Another winner in the raffle will receive a private premium wine & charcuterie tasting experience for up to 14 guests led by sommelier François Guilloux in the architecturally distinctive new Community Room at TheatreSquared.

The evening will conclude with the education challenge, supporting arts-in education outreach programs serving 80 schools throughout our region. Individual tickets to the evening's event are $150; individual prime sponsor tickets are $500. Sponsor tables for up to twelve guests range from $1,500 to $15,000. Guests are invited to RSVP to (479) 445-6333 or online at theatre2.org/gala.





