The Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Subscriptions On Sale and Auditions For The Spring 2022 Season

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre's three-show 2022 season packages, plus a special holiday add-on family experience are available for purchase now. Patrons are able to purchase tickets by visiting www.TheRep.org or calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

2022 Three-Show Subscription Series Options:

"Pick Now" Series: Reserve your same seats for the same performance during each show's run.

Value Series (All Weeknights, 1st Saturday/Sunday): $75-$153

Standard Series (2nd or 3rd Friday/Saturday/Sunday): $75-$166

Opening Night Gala Series (1st Friday): $120-$191

"Pick Later" Series: Reserve a preferred seating spot now, and choose your performance dates closer to time.

Standard Series (Any performance**): $150

Under 30 Series (Any performance**): $75

The easiest way to never miss out is to become a season subscriber. Subscribers receive 15% off single ticket prices and have priority access to the best seats in the house. Subscribers also receive:

Free, covered parking connected to the theatre

15% discounts on all concessions and additional single tickets (NEW)

Free, unlimited ticket exchanges if your plans change

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content and other special benefits

All Returning Season Subscribers will be offered the option to renew with their same seat/series choices. The Rep's Box Office will contact past subscribers directly after subscriptions go on sale. If you have questions, call the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Also on sale now are "Flex Pass" single tickets -- a package of 5 or more tickets for use at any performance** for a savings of up to 15%. (**Additional charge for Opening Night Gala performances.)

A Charlie Brown Christmas

December 3-19, 2021 - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

December 21-23, 2021

General Admission Tickets: $30 Adults/$20 Children

The whole Peanuts gang comes to life in this stage adaptation of the classic TV special, featuring a fantastic, jazz-infused score. For matinee performances, come early or stay after- the Rep building will be alive with kid-friendly holiday activities (did someone say Santa?), and unique gift shopping. Between the nostalgia and the fun, we guarantee you will leave feeling the holiday spirit.

Designing Women

By Linda Bloodworth-Thomason

January 18-February 6, 2022

From the creators of the smash-hit television series, comes a world-premiere comedy bringing Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene into our current age. It's 2020, and the ladies of Sugarbaker's design firm are as hilarious as ever, responding to their own differences and to the insanity of the world around them. With the same whip-smart, and unmistakably Southern brand of humor, this new play proves that nothing unites us like laughter. A co-production with Fayetteville's TheatreSquared.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

By Jocelyn Bioh

March 1-20, 2022

The critically-acclaimed comedy that's taking the theatre world by storm comes to The Rep stage. As the reigning queen bee of Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, Paulina has her sights on the 1986 Miss Universe pageant. But the arrival of a new transfer student from America changes the game. This fearless comedy confronts our conceptions of self-esteem and beauty; "ferociously entertaining, as heartwarming as it is hilarious" (The Hollywood Reporter).

Into the Woods

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

April 19-May 8, 2022

Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack's found a 2nd beanstalk, Prince Charming's eyes are wandering, and there's a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim's most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. Filled with exquisite music and brilliant lyrics, this innovative new production is sure to enchant as it ventures beyond "happily ever after."

2022 Spring Season Local Auditions

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre will hold the Spring 2022 Season Local Auditions on Saturday, November 13 and callbacks on Sunday, November 14 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre located at 601 Main St., Little Rock, AR 72201. The holding room is located in the rehearsal hall located on the 3rd Floor.

To schedule an appointment, email casting@therep.org and use "2022 Season Local Auditions" in the subject line. Appointments will be scheduled between 10 A.M. and 6 P.M., with a 1-2 P.M. lunch break. Actors should prepare a very brief monologue for Designing Women or School Girls, or a monologue and a brief song for Into The Woods. Actors will be required to bring a headshot, resume, and sheet music in the correct key. A piano accompanist will be provided.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Social distancing and masks are required to enter the theatre. Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required upon casting.

Performers of all ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to audition.

Please go to www.therep.org/auditions/ for the character breakdown lists.

Arkansas Repertory Theatre is an Equal Opportunity Employer and prohibits discrimination against and harassment of any employee, applicant for employment, third party, or community member because of race, national or ethnic origin, age, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender, or gender identity.