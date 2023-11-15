T2 Welcomes A CHRISTMAS CAROL Back To The West Theatre Stage

An inventive, magic-filled original adaption of A Christmas Carol will take the West Theatre stage November 29 at TheatreSquared (477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville) and will run through December 24.

A Christmas Carol director Dexter J. Singleton says he has a pretty good idea why this vibrant holiday show has become an important family tradition in Northwest Arkansas.

"The story touches on classic themes of love, belonging, and family, which is always relevant, no matter the year," he notes.

Also a big draw: This charming stage adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale, written by T2's own Amy Herzberg and Robert Ford, brings a fresh and exciting context to a tale that's been told countless times over the years.

The story opens in a Victorian library on Christmas Eve, days after Dickens' novel was released—selling out in just six days. As a young girl awaits her parents long after closing time, a librarian takes pity on her and opens her last copy of the brand-new book. Soon, their world is transformed and they journey along with Ebenezer Scrooge on a fantastic journey through past, present, and future. The ghosts have arrived with a timely message—but will it be enough to save him? With song, dance and more than a little holiday magic, this lively stage adaptation will delight audiences of all ages.

"At TheatreSquared, we're devoted to crafting performances that not only entertain but also resonate, connect, and inspire—echoing Scrooge's own journey toward rediscovering his connection to the world and the joy of contributing to the collective good," says T2 Executive Director Shannon Jones.

Singleton says the uplifting message of the show is particularly beneficial as the holiday season collides with current events.

"There are always so many things going on in the world and with the influence of social media, it is so easy to become overwhelmed and feel hopeless with the state of the world," he says. "This story has love at the center and offers the hopeful reminder that change is always possible."

"Audiences will delight in the show's performers, " says Singleton. "The show features a cast of T2 favorites, local children, and adult artists from across the NWA community."

James Taylor Odom returns as Ebenezer Scrooge, a role he originated in 2019. The ensemble includes Yetunde Felix-Ukwu, Cora Kemph, Emme Fletcher, Bryce Kemph, Gabriel Franco-Kull, Christopher Alexander Chukwueke, Steven Marzolf, Charlie Clark, Lydia Dye, Beatrice McCue, Stephanie Shum, Halley Mayo, Felicity Smith, and Tatiana Watts.

Production staff includes Original Scenic Designer Martin Andrew, Costume Designer Ruby Kemph, Original Lighting Designer Megan Reilly, Co-Lighting Designer Zack McJunkins, Original Sound Designer Tommy Rosati, Co-Sound Designer Cameron M. Griffiths, Production Stage Manager Emely Zepeda, Assistant Stage Manager Amber Holley, Assistant Stage Manager Harlie Gann-Egan, Dialect Coach Steven Marzolf, and Choreographers Emily Viator and Virginia Mock.

With its awe-inspiring, period-perfect set; magic-filled moments; and charismatic cast, A Christmas Carol is undeniably entertaining. But co-author Herzberg says what drew her to the material was something even deeper.

"Dickens empathizes profoundly with children, revels in family," she says of her fascination with his work. "He trains our eyes on the forgotten corners of humanity. His characters are indelible. And he finds hope for redemption in even the least hospitable London counting houses. There's more than one reason we all look forward to returning to the story of Ebenezer Scrooge so wholeheartedly each holiday season."

"I hope people will see this show and feel inspired to spread joy and positivity, helping to make the world a better place, one human being at a time," agrees Singleton. "Not just at the holidays but every day, year ‘round."

Tickets Performances of A Christmas Carol are scheduled from November 29 through December 24, with 7:00 pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Extra performances include a 7:00 pm show on Sunday, December 17 and a 1:00 pm show on Friday, December 22 . The play is in the West Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$71; with special pricing available for children 16 and under. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full seven-play packages starting at $199, with four play flex packages starting at $128. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts on T2 merchandise and in The Commons Bar/Café.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org

Photo Credit: Wesley Hitt