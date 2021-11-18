Royal Theatre and Just Ice Cream to Host ELF Meet and Greet

In conjunction with their performances of Elf the Musical, the Historic Royal Theatre will host a meet and greet pajama party with Buddy the Elf and Santa this Christmas season!

Sponsored by Just Ice Cream and benefitting the Royal Theatre, attendees will be able to meet our Buddy and Santa and have a photo opportunity. Attendees will then be treated to a story read by Santa, played by Chris Owen, and Buddy, played by Anthony McBride. Each ticket will also come with one scoop of our custom Elf the Musical inspired Christmas Spirit ice cream by Loblolly. Kids and parents are encouraged to wear their favorite PJs and settle in for story time and a treat!

Join Buddy and Santa on Saturday, December 4 from 11am-1pm. Tickets will have a timed entry and the number of kids attending each time slot will be limited. Ticket prices are $10 for children and $5 for parents. Every person, regardless of age, must have a ticket to enter. Child tickets include their meet and greet, story time, and one scoop of Elf inspired ice cream. Adult tickets include entry to the event and one scoop of ice cream. Additional scoops and flavors may be purchased at the event. Each timed experience is expected to take 30-45 minutes.



Visit https://TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com to purchase tickets. Call 404-964-3236 for more information about this event.