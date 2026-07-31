Review: THE GHOSTS OF EVE MERCER at Birdie's Cabaret Theater & Lounge in North Little Rock

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What happens when you take Charles Dickens' timeless A Christmas Carol, replace Ebenezer Scrooge with a driven corporate executive, and move the story into the modern world? The result is The Ghosts of Eve Mercer, an original musical written by Brandon Nichols and presented in a Reader's Theatre format for one night only at Birdie's Cabaret Theater and Lounge in North Little Rock on Saturday, July 25. The sold- out production transformed Birdie's into Christmas in July, with festive scenery and twinkling lights that immediately welcomed audiences into the holiday spirit, and we were all in the party mood!

At the center of the production is Katie Eisenhower as Eve Mercer, a powerhouse businesswoman whose uncompromising leadership has earned both respect and fear. Her employees even joke that they operate on "Mercer Time," a schedule where work always comes first and holidays are simply another day on the calendar. Eisenhower fully embraces Eve's commanding personality, portraying a woman whose confidence fills every room she enters. Yet beneath the polished exterior, she also reveals subtle hints of loneliness and emotional isolation, allowing audiences to believe there is still hope for the woman she once was.

That woman is revealed through Eve's relationship with her brother, Frankie, played with consistent sincerity by Adam Whitfield Mentgen. As children, Eve promised Frankie they would always spend Christmas together, but success gradually replaced family as her top priority, leaving those promises broken year after year. Mentgen gives Frankie a hopeful optimism that never fades, even after repeated disappointments, making him one of the story's emotional anchors. I loved his commitment to staying with his character even when he wasn't the main focus.

Emily Swenskie delivers a touching dual performance as Frankie's loving wife and Young Eve. As Frankie's wife, she wishes Frankie wouldn't get so disappointed every year when Eve doesn't show up. As Young Eve, Swenskie beautifully captures the innocence and love that once defined the siblings' relationship, portraying the young girl who sincerely believed nothing could ever separate her from her brother. One of the production's most heartwarming moments comes when Young Eve and Young Frankie decorate their modest Christmas tree together. Swenskie fills the scene with genuine excitement and childlike wonder, while Brandon Nichols, as Young Frankie, matches her enthusiasm with infectious joy. Even though the family has very little, the siblings embrace the moment with laughter, excitement, and unconditional love, creating one of the production's sweetest and most memorable scenes.

Another victim of Eve's relentless pursuit of success is Riley, portrayed with pure compassion by Bee Golleher. Riley runs the local community center that Eve intends to close, seeing it only as another business decision. Golleher gives Riley an unwavering kindness that perfectly contrasts Eve's hardened worldview, reminding both Eve and the audience that every corporate decision affects real people. Riley becomes a living example of the compassion Eve has forgotten, making her role essential to the story's emotional impact.

The first supernatural visitor arrives in the form of Jordan Marley, portrayed with commanding authority by Michelle Hobbs. Jordan is Eve's former business partner and mentor, the woman who taught her how to survive in an unforgiving business world by always putting success above sentiment. As the modern counterpart to Jacob Marley, Jordan returns burdened by regret, warning Eve that she has faithfully followed the blueprint she was given, but must now confront where that path ultimately leads. Hobbs balances confidence with remorse, creating a memorable catalyst for Eve's transformation.

The first stop on Eve's journey belongs to Sarah Nichols as the Ghost of Christmas Past, and she is an absolute delight. Bringing teenager -esque energy to the stage, Nichols' Ghost guides Eve through memories that reveal the compassionate young woman hidden beneath years of ambition. Her lively spirit makes these scenes entertaining while also highlighting the heartbreak of everything Eve has sacrificed along the way.

Miki Gaynor follows with an equally engaging performance as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Gaynor brings both strength and compassion to the role, portraying the spirit who refuses to let Eve ignore the reality of the life she is living today. Rather than dwelling on yesterday's mistakes, this ghost forces Eve to see the people affected by her choices in the present, and she gives plenty of attitude. I loved it!

Brandon Nichols also takes on the role of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, creating an ominous presence that shows Eve what life will be like if she continues down this path. She sees that the office will feel breathable again, and people will be able to go about their real lives and not be consumed with Mercer Time.

To compliment the storytelling, the score moved the story forward with songs that were both upbeat and wonderfully dramatic. Even without full staging, the songs never lose their impact, thanks to the cast's expressive vocal performances and commitment to the material.

Original Theatre is essential to keeping the arts vibrant, and Brandon Nichols deserves praise for writing this entertaining adaptation. Nichols understands that A Christmas Carol has never truly been about ghosts or Christmas. It has always been about transformation, and his performers embraced that concept that had the whole audience hanging on to every scene.

One of the things I continue to admire most about Birdie's Cabaret Theater and Lounge is its commitment to offering one of the most eclectic entertainment lineups in Central Arkansas. Not only does the venue open its stage to local artists like Brandon Nichols to present original works, but it also hosts improv comedy, stand-up comedy, horror movie nights, karaoke, drag shows, live music, and so much more. The owners have a wonderful philosophy: if one night's entertainment isn't your style, come back the next night because it will likely be something completely different. I absolutely love that approach. Birdie's has created a welcoming home where creativity is encouraged, and people of all walks of life feel like they have a safe place to be themselves and forge friendships that might not otherwise have happened. For more information about what's next at Birdies, visit their webstie at https://www.birdiescabaret.com/.

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