Review: TAMING OF THE SHREW at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock

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I must admit that The Taming of the Shrew has never been my favorite Shakespeare play. I've always appreciated its place in theatrical history, but it wasn't one I found myself eagerly revisiting. Then Darby Lytle and the incredible cast at The Weekend Theater came along and completely wrecked my opinion in the best possible way. Running through June 21 in Little Rock, this production is bursting with outrageous comedy, ridiculous misunderstandings, and performances so entertaining that I found myself smiling all night.

Before the show even began, the Court Mime Sam Dunbar impressed us by combining ball balancing with their balloon animal-making skills. It was such a fun and unexpected way to welcome the audience into the world of the play. Sam's talents added a festive, Renaissance-faire atmosphere that immediately set the tone for an evening filled with laughter and playful mischief. I was very entertained!

At the center of the story are two sisters who could not be more different. Bianca is sweet, charming, and pursued by a parade of eager suitors, while her older sister Katherine has earned a reputation for her fiery temper and refusal to conform to anyone's expectations. Their parent, Baptista, played with commanding authority by Pammi Fabert, has decreed that Bianca cannot marry until Katherine does. Enter Petruchio, a bold newcomer who sees Katherine not as a warning sign, but as an irresistible challenge. What follows is a whirlwind of disguises, mistaken identities, romantic pursuits, and verbal sparring matches that spiral into absolute comedic chaos.

Navy Griffin as Biondello

Photo Credit to Caleb Sawyer Patton

Director Darby Lytle keeps the action moving at a brisk pace, making Shakespeare's language feel approachable and surprisingly modern. Rather than treating the text like a museum piece, this production embraces the comedy and humanity of the characters. Even audience members who usually avoid Shakespeare will find themselves quickly pulled into the story thanks to the cast's clear storytelling and fearless commitment to the humor.

I have several favorites for this show, but my biggest starry-heart eyes belong to Katie Choate as Katherine. Y'all, she is magnificent. Choate takes crazy to the next level and somehow makes every moment bigger, funnier, and more entertaining than the last. She storms through scenes like a force of nature, delivering insults, eye rolls, and outbursts with impeccable comedic timing. Yet she never lets Katherine become a one-note character. Beneath the fire and fury is a woman who is tired of being misunderstood, and Choate allows those glimpses of vulnerability to shine through. Every time she stepped onstage, I couldn't wait to see what she would do next.

Pammi Fabert as Baptista and Peyton Greenwood as Petruchio

Photo Credit to Caleb Sawyer Patton

Then there's Peyton Greenwood as Petruchio. I honestly don't know if Shakespeare intended this much swagger, but Greenwood has brought it anyway, and I am intrigued. They stride onto the stage with so much confidence and charisma that they had everyone in the audience questioning their life choices. Greenwood's Petruchio is charming yet crass, fearless, and completely convinced that every idea they have is brilliant. Watching them match wits with Choate's Katherine is one of the greatest joys of the production. Their chemistry is electric, and every confrontation feels like a championship match between two people who refuse to lose.

Pammi Fabert is outstanding as Baptista, commanding authority from the moment she appears. She serves as the eye of the storm, desperately trying to maintain order while chaos erupts around her. Stef Bailey is absolutely delightful as Tranio, diving headfirst into deception and disguise with confidence. Bailey makes every scheme look effortless while keeping the audience fully invested in the unfolding madness.

Katie Choate as Katherina and Liam MacQueen as Bianca

Photo Credit to Caleb Sawyer Patton

Liam MacQueen is simply precious as Bianca. With a sweet smile and gentle spirit, MacQueen creates a Bianca who feels genuinely kindhearted, making it completely believable that half of Padua falls in love at first sight. Shaina Tippitt is another standout as Hortensio. I always get excited when I see Tippitt's name in a cast list, because she throws herself into the role with enthusiasm, delivering laughs through wonderfully expressive reactions and sharp comedic instincts. Anna-Elise Polk as Grumio had me laughing with her reactions towards Petruchio. Also, this was (I believe) my first time to see Donna Singleton perform, and her take on Gremio has set the bar high for whatever else she brings to the stage.

However, one of my favorite performances of the evening came from Cozy Cozart as Lucentio. As a longtime fan of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, I was absolutely entertained by Cozart's interpretation of the character. Leaning into an energy that felt like a Shakespearean Ted, Cozart created a Lucentio who was earnest, lovable, and delightfully goofy. The performance is full of charm, and I'm thirlled that my first theatrical introduction to Cozart was this one.

Cozy Cozart as Lucentio

Photo Credit to Caleb Sawyer Patton

One of the advantages of seeing a production like this at The Weekend Theater is the intimacy of the space. Audience members are close enough to catch every raised eyebrow, frustrated sigh, and mischievous grin, and this production feels like a party. Darby Lytle and company understand that these plays were written to entertain, and they never lose sight of that fact. By the end, I wasn't just enjoying The Taming of the Shrew, I was actively wondering why I hadn't loved it all along. Between Katie Choate taking crazy to gloriously unforgettable levels as Katherine, Peyton Greenwood swaggering across the stage as Petruchio like they own the entire Renaissance, and a cast that embraces every ounce of Shakespearean chaos, this production absolutely won me over. I am officially a TWT Shrew convert.

Whether you're a devoted Shakespeare fan or someone like me who has never fully connected with The Taming of the Shrew, this production is worth your time. The Taming of the Shrew runs through June 21, and trust me, you don't want to miss it. For more information and tickets, visit their website at www.weekendtheater.org.

Donna Singleton as Gremio and Shaina Tippitt as Hortensio

Photo Credit to Caleb Sawyer Patton

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