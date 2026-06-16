Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Photo Credit: Eric White

Going to Actors Theatre of Little Rock is not just a trip to the theatre; it is an experience that embraces community in a party-like environment. I love it so much! Whether it's themed food, lively pre-show interactions, or the way the audience is welcomed into the world of the production before the lights even go down, every show feels like an event. Their sold-out immersive production of In the Heights, running through June 27, is perhaps the perfect match for that philosophy. With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, direction by Dariane Lyjoi Mull, music direction by Christian Waldron, and choreography by Amaya Hardin, ATLR has transformed its space into the vibrant neighborhood of Washington Heights and invited us all to join the block party.

There are so many characters to fall in love with in In the Heights, and the casting could not be more perfect. Usnavi dreams of returning to the Dominican Republic while balancing the responsibilities of keeping his neighborhood bodega running. Nina returns home from Stanford carrying secrets and self-doubt, while Benny struggles to convince her that she belongs wherever her dreams take her. Add in the fiery Vanessa, the lovable Sonny, the neighborhood matriarch Abuela Claudia, and a host of colorful residents, and Washington Heights becomes a community so vibrant and welcoming that you can't help but feel like one of the neighbors yourself.

Director Dariane Lyjoi Mull beautifully understands that the heart of In the Heights lies in its people. While the show is filled with energetic musical numbers and dazzling choreography, Mull never loses sight of the relationships that anchor the story. Every interaction, friendship, and family dynamic resonates with truth. She captures both the joy and heartbreak of this community with remarkable care, allowing audiences to celebrate alongside these characters while also feeling the weight of their struggles.

The ensemble deserves enormous praise for creating the pulse of the community. This cast works together beautifully, creating a neighborhood that feels genuine and alive. Even when performers are not the focal point of a scene, they remain engaged, adding countless details and interactions that make the world feel authentic. The chemistry throughout the company is undeniable, and it is impossible not to get swept up in their energy.

Leading the way is Jacob Rivera as Usnavi, and he is absolutely captivating. Rivera carries the audience through the highs and lows of life in Washington Heights with remarkable ease. He possesses an effortless charisma that makes you want to pull up a chair outside the bodega and listen to every story he has to tell. His delivery of the show's rapid-fire lyrics is sharp and confident, and reminds me of a young Lin-Manuel Miranda. I was impressed!

Opposite him, Gabriella Martinez is radiant as Vanessa. Strong-willed, ambitious, and determined to carve out a better future for herself, Vanessa is a character who could easily come across as guarded, but Martinez brings a vulnerability beneath the confidence that makes her impossible not to adore. Her vocals are gorgeous, effortlessly navigating the score while bringing emotional depth to every song. What I especially loved was the chemistry between Martinez and Rivera. Their relationship develops naturally throughout the production, making every flirtatious exchange super fun to watch.

Another pairing that completely won me over was Fernanda Posadas as Nina and Caelon Colbert as Benny. Nina's journey is one of the most emotionally layered in the show, and Posadas handles it beautifully. She allows us to see the pressure Nina carries as the neighborhood's great success story while also revealing the uncertainty and fear beneath the surface. Her vocals are breathtaking, particularly during the show's more emotional moments, where she effortlessly balances strength and vulnerability.

And then there is Caelon Colbert. Friends, it was an absolute treat to see him back on stage after a three-year hiatus. Anyone who has followed Arkansas theatre knows what a dynamic performer he is, and seeing him step back into the spotlight made my starry-heart eyes glow bright. His warmth and easy confidence as Benny makes him instantly lovable. His smile alone could light up Washington Heights. More importantly, his chemistry with Posadas is simply beautiful. Their connection, along with their duets, stole my heart.

One of the most emotionally devastating performances of the evening belongs to Erin Martinez Warner as Abuela Claudia. From the moment she appears, Warner radiates unconditional love, making her feel like everyone's grandmother, whether related by blood or not. That is why her passing lands with such tremendous impact. When Abuela Claudia dies, a wave of grief washes over the theatre. You could feel the loss ripple through the audience as surely as it did through the characters onstage, and there were certainly more than a few tears being wiped away.

The supporting characters are equally memorable and add so much life to the neighborhood. Kekoa How cracked me up as Sonny, delivering joke after joke with impeccable timing. His boundless energy and lovable mischief make Sonny one of the most entertaining characters in the show. Patricia Loera absolutely owns the stage as Daniela. She has all the sass, all the attitude, and all the confidence needed to make the neighborhood salon the place everyone wants to be. She is simply fabulous from start to finish.

Of course, if you've read my reviews before, you already know that Christian Waldron's name in a program automatically earns my respect. Once again, he delivers exceptional work as music director. The score of In the Heights is one of the most challenging in modern musical theatre, requiring performers to navigate rapid-fire lyrics, intricate harmonies, and a variety of musical styles. Under Waldron's guidance, the vocals soar. Every musical number feels vibrant and emotionally connected to the story being told.

Amaya Hardin's choreography is absolutely sensational. Whether showcasing the excitement of a bustling city street or the intimacy of a personal moment, Hardin's choreography serves the story beautifully. The larger dance numbers are electrifying, filled with energy that radiates throughout the room and leaves the audience yearning to join the party.

Now if you're fortunate enough to snag tickets to a future Actors Theatre production, do yourself a favor and purchase the upgrade for the immersive seating. When it comes to ATLR, it is absolutely worth it. Sitting that close to the action makes you feel as though you are part of the show rather than simply watching it. The performers move around you, the energy becomes palpable, and the story unfolds mere feet away. It creates a level of connection that traditional theatre seating simply cannot replicate and is one of the many reasons Actors Theatre continues to offer some of the most unique theatrical experiences in Arkansas.

And can we talk about the concessions for a moment? They absolutely outdid themselves this time around. I normally arrive a little snacky and immediately start looking for whatever delicious Loblolly-inspired creation they've dreamed up for the evening, but this menu took things to another level. Alongside my favorite sweet treat, they were serving Washington Heights Nachos with your choice of Birria Pork or Mojo Chicken. However, my absolute favorite was the Mexican Street Corn. Smothered in a creamy sauce and topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, chili-lime seasoning, and fresh lime, it was perfection. I was in heaven!

Actors Theatre of Little Rock continues to establish itself as one of Arkansas's most exciting theatrical companies, and In the Heights is another shining example of why. The fact that every remaining performance has sold out comes as absolutely no surprise. This is one of those productions people will be talking about for a long time, and those fortunate enough to have secured a ticket are in for something truly special. For more information about this production or future shows, visit their website at actorstheatrelr.org.

Reader Reviews

Need more Arkansas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...