Review: GODSPELL at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

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Sunday school lessons have never been so groovy as Godspell, conceived by John-Michael Tebelak with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and The Pocket Community Theatre brings it to life with a joyous spirit that makes every moment feel personal and uplifting. Running through Sunday, 19, this production invites audiences into a space where community is not just a theme, it is the experience.

Built around parables from the Gospel of Matthew, Godspell follows a group of individuals who come together through the teachings of Jesus, learning lessons of love, kindness, and compassion. Through a series of playful and thought-provoking stories, they begin to form a tight-knit community rooted in acceptance and exuberance. As the journey unfolds, moments of humor and light give way to a powerful and emotional conclusion that underscores the importance of connection and sacrifice.

Directed by Bryan Miller, with Assistant Director Ashley Reynolds, Music Director Kristen LaMadrid, and Choreographer and Costume Designer Kathryn Cooley, this creative team beautifully understands the heart of the piece and allows it to shine through in every moment. They are committed to the storytelling and true meaning of the musical.

This cast embraces the show’s playful spirit with open arms. Godspell thrives on ensemble work, and here, that sense of unity is undeniable. Each performer brings their own personality into the storytelling, creating a vibrant tapestry of characters who feel both individual and interconnected. The cast looked like they were having so much fun putting these stories together, and that joy was absolutely contagious.

At the center of it all is Adam Maisen as Jesus, whose performance anchors the production with warmth and sincerity. Maisen brings a gentle, inviting presence to the role, making it easy to understand why others are drawn to him. There is a natural ease in the way he interacts with the ensemble, never feeling distant or untouchable, but rather like a true member of the community he is building.

Another standout performance comes from Ben Buchanan, who takes on the dual roles of John the Baptist and Judas with impressive range. As John the Baptist, Buchanan brings an energetic and charismatic presence that immediately captures attention, helping to set the tone for the journey ahead. In contrast, his portrayal of Judas offers a shift in intensity, adding layers of tension and emotional complexity as the story progresses. The transition between these two roles is handled with care, showcasing his ability to embody both the lighthearted and heavier elements of the narrative, making his performance a compelling thread throughout the production.

My favorite musical moment comes with Claire Roden leading “Day by Day,” one of the show’s most beloved numbers. Roden delivers the song with sincerity that perfectly captures its essence, and there is a power in her voice that feels rooted in true conviction of the message she is sharing. Her vocals are both clear and emotionally driven, allowing each lyric to resonate deeply with the audience.

That ensemble strength is especially evident among Kathryn Cooley as Joanne, Kaysen Ashdan as Gilmer, Lauren Collum White as Jeffrey, Jamie Bryant as Lamar, Jessica Gilbert as Sonia, Coltrane Buckelew as Herb, and Courtney Buckelew as Peggy. Each of these performers brings a distinct energy and personality to their roles, especially when they lead their individual songs, yet they blend together seamlessly, creating a true sense of community onstage. Their chemistry feels natural while sharing comedic beats or supporting one another in more sensitive scenes.

Adding to the joy of this production are the colorful, hippie-inspired costumes that feel like they’ve leapt straight out of a 1970s dream. Bursting with tie-dye patterns, patchwork designs, and bold splashes of color, the wardrobe becomes an extension of each character’s personality. The costumes beautifully reinforce the show’s message of individuality within community, reminding us that while each person shines in their own unique way, together they create something truly magical.

In addition to the inspiring storytelling onstage, this production is also giving audiences a chance to make a difference offstage. Patrons are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate before performances, with all donations benefiting Jackson House Crisis Intervention Program. As an added bonus, each donor will receive a raffle ticket for a pre-show drawing to win tickets to the theatre’s June production of Ripcord, making it a wonderful opportunity to support the community while enjoying another evening of theatre. For more information and tickets, visit their website at pockettheatre.com.

Reader Reviews

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