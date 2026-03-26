Review: GLITTER AND GRIT at Music Box Lounge Hot Springs

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At the intimate and ever-vibrant Music Box Lounge in Hot Springs, GLITTER & GRIT proved to be far more than a cabaret; it was a fearless deep dive into the messy, magnificent complexity of being human. Presented in celebration of International Women’s Month, the evening carried both artistic and symbolic weight. Directed by Amber Moss and featuring a powerhouse quartet of Moss, Brittany Cranton, Cathleen Criss, and Cathy Pierce, this Broadway-style showcase stitched together themes of vulnerability, danger, sensuality, heartbreak, strength, and ultimately empowerment into a glittering emotional tapestry that sparkled just as much as it stung. Even more meaningful, ticket sales support the Glitter & Grit Scholarship through the Hot Springs Women’s Leadership Alliance, ensuring the celebration of women onstage translates into tangible support for women offstage.

Moss shared that “Behind the scenes, creating Glitter & Grit became something much more personal than I ever expected. What started as a Broadway review slowly transformed into a story.” That sense of narrative cohesion was unmistakable throughout the evening. Structured less like a traditional concert and more like a confessional journey, the show allowed each performer to step into the spotlight with songs that felt deeply personal yet universally resonant. As Moss explained, she wasn’t simply curating favorites, she was “piecing together the emotional journey so many women know intimately. The boldness. The doubt. The humor. The heartbreak.”

As director, Moss demonstrated a keen instinct for emotional pacing, carefully balancing moments of smoldering intensity with quieter passages of reflection. As a performer, she delivered sultry confidence and raw honesty in equal measure. She has a magnetic stage presence, and when she leaned into the sensual and dangerous material, the room practically held its breath. Those contrasts echoed her own reflection on the process: the moments “when you feel ten feet tall and the moments when you quietly gather yourself and begin again.”

Brittany Cranton brought a luminous vulnerability to her selections, her clear, expressive vocals carrying an emotional transparency that made even the quietest moments land with impact. There is something disarmingly sincere about her performance style; she doesn’t just sing a lyric, she seems to experience it in real time, inviting the audience to feel every tremor along with her. She also delivered what was, for this reviewer, the standout number of the evening: “Whatever Lola Wants” from Damn Yankees. Cranton leaned fully into the song’s seductive playfulness, balancing sly humor with undeniable allure. Rather than relying solely on vampy theatrics, she crafted a Lola who felt both dangerous and delightfully in control, her vocals gliding effortlessly while her stage presence smoldered. It was a performance that commanded attention and embodied the show’s exploration of sensuality and power.

Cathleen Criss offered a masterclass in storytelling through song. With impeccable phrasing and a warm, enveloping tone, she navigated heartbreak and resilience with the assurance of someone who knows exactly where the emotional landmines are and isn’t afraid to step on them anyway. Cathy Pierce rounded out the quartet with a blend of strength and wit that kept the emotional intensity from ever becoming overwhelming. She has a commanding presence and a voice that can soar when needed but also settle into a rich, conversational intimacy.

What made GLITTER & GRIT particularly compelling was the way the four women functioned not just as soloists but as an ensemble of shared experience. Moss noted that “each song found its place like a chapter,” and that concept was evident in the seamless flow from number to number. In group pieces, their harmonies blended beautifully while still allowing each personality to shine through. A standout ensemble moment came with “I’m a Woman” from Smokey Joe’s Café, in which all four performers radiated confidence and joy. Each woman brought her own vocal color and personality to the number, trading lines with playful authority before joining in a full, triumphant sound that filled the room.

The Music Box Lounge itself continues to be the perfect home for this kind of cabaret. Its cozy, club-style atmosphere dissolves the barrier between performer and audience, creating the sensation that you are part of something unfolding rather than merely watching it. Moss reflected that during rehearsals there were moments when “everyone in the room would pause and say, ‘Yes…that’s exactly it.’” That shared recognition carried into the audience, where every woman felt what they were portraying.

Knowing that the evening also contributes to a scholarship supporting women leaders gives the experience an added resonance, and in a performance landscape often dominated by spectacle, this cabaret reminded us that sometimes the most electrifying thing onstage is simply a group of artists telling the truth, wrapped in sequins and set to music and using their artistry to lift other women as they rise. Or, in Moss’s own words, the show ultimately celebrates a truth too often overlooked: “the world often tries to define women by a single trait. But the truth is, the shimmer has always been in the complexity — the glitter, the grit, and the extraordinary power of carrying both at the same time.

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