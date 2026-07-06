Review: 42ND ANNUAL POPS ON THE RIVER at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock

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My absolute favorite way to celebrate the Fourth of July is by listening to a symphony while watching fireworks, eating a jumbo corndog, and being surrounded by friends and family. There is simply something magical about that combination, and this year, I was able to celebrate at the 42nd Annual Pops on the River, at First Security Amphitheater in downtown Little Rock, and we had the best time!

Thanks to an early afternoon rain shower, the temperature dropped just enough to create the perfect evening for an outdoor celebration. As thousands gathered along the riverfront to commemorate 250 years of our nation's history, Riverfront Park was buzzing with excitement. Families spread out blankets across the lawn, children laughed and played, and friends reunited to enjoy an evening filled with music, fellowship, and fireworks.

For some extra fun for the kiddos, the Arkansas Rising Soccer Club set up an inflatable soccer arena inside the pavilion, and it looked like an absolute blast. Throughout the evening, children eagerly took turns running, kicking, and laughing as they tested their soccer skills, adding even more energy to the already festive atmosphere.

Of course, no festival is complete without great food. There were so many delicious-looking food trucks lined up throughout the park that choosing what to sample was no easy task. Everything looked tempting, but in the end, I stayed true to my Fourth of July tradition and grabbed a jumbo corndog. For me, it just wouldn't be Pops on the River without one!

Serving as emcee for the evening's musical performances, 2025 Miss Arkansas Kennedy Holland kept the program moving with poise and infectious enthusiasm. She effortlessly connected each performance, keeping the energy high and the audience engaged throughout the evening. Her bright personality made her a wonderful host as she welcomed each act to the stage.

The evening's entertainment opened with The Kemistri Band featuring Nicky Parrish, and they wasted no time getting the celebration started. Parrish possesses one of those voices that effortlessly commands attention. Backed by the exceptional musicians of The Kemistri Band, the performance was energetic, polished, and impossible not to enjoy. Looking around the audience, people were already dancing and having a great time. Their set established the festive atmosphere and had everyone ready for a night of incredible music.

Then came one of the highlights of my entire Fourth of July. Anyone who has followed my reviews knows that Rodney Block and Bijou have earned a permanent place among my favorite Arkansas performers, so seeing The Rodney Block Collective take the stage alongside Bijoux was thrilling! I absolutely love them!

Every time I see Rodney Block perform, I somehow become an even bigger fan. His musicianship is extraordinary, effortlessly blending jazz, funk, soul, R&B, and gospel into a sound that is uniquely his own. Every musician on stage brought incredible talent, creating a performance that felt polished, showcasing not only technical excellence but also the joy these musicians clearly have when they perform together.

Bijoux was absolutely phenomenal. Her rich, velvety vocals floated effortlessly over the band's impeccable grooves, creating moments that were both soulful and exhilarating. Her voice captivates the audience and her chemistry with the Rodney Block musicians is undeniable. And of course, they closed out their set with a parade while singing Oh When the Saints Go Marching In. These folks know how to throw a party!

As dusk settled over downtown Little Rock, it was time for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra to take the stage. Before the orchestra began, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. welcomed the thousands gathered along the riverfront and reflected on the significance of celebrating Independence Day together as a community. His remarks were a fitting reminder of what the evening represented before the music began.

Following the mayor's welcome, Kennedy Holland returned to center stage for a stirring rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Her beautiful vocals echoed across the amphitheater, earning enthusiastic applause and serving as the perfect patriotic introduction to the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's performance.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra once again proved why it is one of Arkansas's greatest cultural treasures. From the opening notes, the orchestra filled the riverfront with rich, vibrant sound that seemed to float effortlessly through the evening air. Led by Axxociate Conductor Valery Saul, patriotic favorites inspired pride while beautifully performed orchestral selections reminded everyone of the power music has to unite people from every background. Every section of the orchestra performed with remarkable precision and emotion, creating a concert experience that was both technically brilliant and deeply moving.

Now, don't get me wrong—I love hearing the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra at Robinson Center and other concert halls, but there is something extra special about experiencing them outdoors. The atmosphere is more relaxed, the audience is more expressive, and the excitement is contagious. The crowd doesn't hold back its appreciation. If a musician delivers an incredible solo, applause and cheers erupt right then and there instead of waiting for the piece to end, making the performers feel celebrated in the moment.

Throughout the concert, I watched children dance, families sing along to familiar patriotic melodies, couples embrace, and complete strangers become neighbors for an evening. Those shared moments made the music even more meaningful and served as a beautiful reminder that great music has the power to bring people together.

Then came the spectacular finale everyone had been anticipating.

As the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra performed, fireworks exploded high above the Arkansas River in a breathtaking display of patriotic color. Brilliant reds, whites, blues, golds, and silvers illuminated the night sky in perfect synchronization with the live music below. Every burst seemed larger than the last, drawing cheers from thousands gathered throughout Riverfront Park. Watching fireworks choreographed to a live symphony never gets old.

The 42nd Annual Pops on the River wasn't simply a concert or a fireworks show, it was a celebration of community, patriotism, and the incredible artistic talent we are fortunate to have here in Arkansas. I'm already counting down the days until next year's celebration. For me, there simply isn't a better way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

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