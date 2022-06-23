Jennifer Ross Named Vice President of Programming; Curt Owens Joins Walton Arts Center

Walton Arts Center has announced that Jennifer Ross has been promoted to vice president of programming for the nonprofit performing arts center, and Curt Owens will replace her as director of programming.

Ross has been with Walton Arts Center since 2002 where she started as the school performance coordinator. During her tenure, Ross has been director of artist and client experience as well as director of production and oversaw not only the artist contracting process but also the full production crew, client and promoter rentals. Most recently she was director of programming. In her new role, Ross will be responsible for booking all of the programming at Walton Arts Center.

"I'm excited about the next phase of my career with Walton Arts Center," said Ross. "This organization, the team of people who make the organization tick, and the work that we do for Northwest Arkansas are so important to me. I look forward to working with the entire team, other regional arts organizations and our presenting partners to continue Walton Arts Center's long history of providing a diverse array of arts experiences for our region."

A native of Pine Bluff, Ark., Owens joins the Walton Arts Center team after 11 years at NETworks Presentations, a touring production company for the Broadway theater community. He has worked on more than 40 productions including War Horse, Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables. Before joining NETworks, Owens worked in both the producing and presenting divisions of Broadway Across America.

Returning to his home state with his wife and two children, Owens is excited to bring his love for the performing arts to Northwest Arkansas.

To learn more about Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.