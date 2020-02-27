JUNIE B JONES - THE MUSICAL Comes to the Studio Theatre

The Studio Theatre presents Junie B Jones - The Musical, March 5 - 15, 2020.

Adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park and originally produced by Theatreworks USA.

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Junie B. Jones - The Musical is family friendly and runs approximately 75 minutes.

Performances are Thursday March 5 - Sunday March 15, 2020. All Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances (March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14) will begin at 7:30pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees (March 7, 8, 14, 15) will begin at 2:30pm

Tickets are $25.00 for general admission. Tickets are $20.00 for Seniors (65+), Military, and Students. There are no assigned seats at The Studio Theatre. The box office will open at 6:30pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:30pm on matinee days.

Tickets may be purchased at www.centralarkansastickets.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You