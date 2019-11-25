ELF- THE MUSICAL Announced At The Studio Theatre

Elf is a musical based on the 2003 motion picture of the same name.

The musical ran on Broadway in the Christmas seasons of 2010-11 and 2012-13, and also toured the U.S. in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016

The musical broke records at the Hirschfeld box office three times, making it the third highest grossing show (behind Wicked and The Lion King) of its inaugural season.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

For more information visit: www.studiotheatrelr.com

The box office will open at 6:30pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:30pm on matinee days.

Tickets may be purchased at www.centralarkansastickets.com. We highly recommend that tickets be purchased in advance, as we cannot guarantee availability at the door.

The Lobby Bar is open before the show, during intermission, and after the show.





