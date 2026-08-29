August Wilson's FENCES To Be Presented By TheatreSquared

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TheatreSquared opens Season 21 with August Wilson's Fences (it.), running September 9–27 in the West Theatre, directed by T2's own Dexter J. Singleton.

The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama, set in 1950s Pittsburgh, follows a former Negro League baseball star whose drive to protect his family collides with his son's dreams.

Artistic Director Bob Ford says this conflict sets the tone for a season built around one question: what do we owe the people we love? "Troy Maxson’s urge to protect his family puts him at direct odds with his son Cory’s biggest dream, and ignites a classic conflict — that itch to reconcile what has come before with what we will leave behind."



Singleton is no stranger to TheatreSquared's stage. He most recently directed the world premiere of Malcolm X & Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy's Chicken Shack in Harlem, and before that helmed a production of A Raisin in the Sun at T2. With Fences, he takes on one of the most demanding roles in the American canon.



Fences is part of August Wilson's American Century Cycle, ten plays — one for each decade of the 20th century — all set in Pittsburgh and tracing the Black American experience across a hundred years. Wilson's work has never left the national stage: his Joe Turner's Come and Gone returned to Broadway earlier this year, and his plays remain among the most produced in American theatre.



"Fences has been on our wish list since the earliest days of TheatreSquared," says Executive Director Shannon A. Jones. "It's a privilege to open the next twenty years of this company with one of only three plays in American theatre history to win the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Awards for both Best Play and Best Revival alongside Death of a Salesman and Angels in America."

In addition to Singleton, the creative team features Baron E. Pugh (Scenic Designer), Claudia Brownlee (Costume Designer), Ebony M. Burton (Lighting Designer), Bill Toles (Sound Designer), Brodie Jasch (Properties Designer), Ashani Smith (Production Stage Manager), Jessica Reddig (Assistant Stage Manager), and Aowyn Anderson (Assistant Stage Manager).



The cast includes: Dominic Daniel (Troy Maxson), Avery Glymph (Jim Bono), Breezy Leigh (Rose), J’Laney Allen (Lyons), Khalil Kain (Gabriel), Jay David Westbrook (Cory), Nila Daniel (Raynell), and Nia Logan (Raynell).



Through T2’s Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $15 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

FENCES will take place from September 9–27, 2026 at TheatreSquared West Theatre, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville, AR 72701. Showtimes: Tuesday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets: $23–$69, all fees included.

Beyond the Stage:

Dive deeper into the world of Fences with these community events



Meet the Director

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 6:00 PM

A pre-show conversation with director Dexter J. Singleton.



Script Circle

Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM

An interactive discussion in TheatreSquared’s Community Room exploring the script and themes of Fences.



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