Arts & Science Center to Present '80s Jukebox Musical ROCK OF AGES This Month

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is gearing up for a big rock 'n' roll party with its summer musical, "Rock of Ages." Performances are July 28-30, 2023, and tickets are available now. The production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

"If you were alive in the '80s and you enjoy hair band music, this is definitely the show that you should come see," said Lindsey Collins, ASC's theater programs director. Collins is both directing the show - with Joel Anderson as assistant director - and is part of the cast.

"There is a lot of interacting with the audience," she said about the cast. "The audience is encouraged to sing along during big moments of the songs." Collins also encourages those attending to dress up in '80s fashion.

"Rock of Ages" was written by Chris D'Arienzo, and arranged and orchestrated by Ethan Popp. Musical direction is by Bethany Gere and choreography is by Heather Bankhead, both of White Hall

The jukebox musical features more than 30 popular rock anthems and power ballads from the '80s. With music from bands such as Poison, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake, "Rock of Ages" is set in Hollywood's Sunset Strip at the end of the 1980s.

Featuring ASC's biggest set in years, the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater's stage is transformed into seedy music venue Dupree's Bourbon Room. The bar has seen better days, but as run by chilled-out former rock impresario Dennis Dupree (Matt Soto of White Hall), and tended to by his mischievous assistant Lonny (Collins), it is the essence of rock and roll.

When bright-eyed young hopeful Sherrie (Maegan Hickerson of Redfield) arrives in town, she meets Drew (Travis Mosler), a barback with dreams of rock stardom. Love-struck Drew convinces Dennis to hire Sherrie, and the stage seems set for their romance.

The Bourbon Room's existence is thrown into peril when a German development company comes to town. Hertz (Keiren Minter) and his son, Franz (J. Tyler Lewis of Little Rock), have plans to turn the Sunset Strip into another strip mall. It's up to the Bourbon Room's staff and regulars to save their beloved bar.

Rounding out the cast is Paige Boast, Jazmine Nguyen and Matthew Nguyen, all of White Hall; Savannah Boyd of Woodlawn; Emily Burris of Little Rock; Grace Coleman, Jenna Gieringer, Angelica Glass and Raymond Wallace, all of Pine Bluff; Sidney Locke of Altheimer; Briar Thompson of Star City; and Will Witt of Fordyce.

The show also features a live band, with Chris Moore on drums, Woody Walters on lead guitar, Darrell Davis on guitar, Robert "Robbie" English II on bass, and Bethany Gere on keyboard.

"It's been a long time since a musical here at the center has had live music on stage," said Joel Anderson, assistant director of the show. "That's also another appealing opportunity for audience members to come and enjoy."

This is also the first show since the recent installation of the Bellamy Theater's new sound system. Previous equipment dated from the building's 1994 construction.

Collins said, "We have been able to completely renovate and upgrade our sound system, thanks to generous donations from The Kline Family Foundation, Express Personnel and Robinson Fuller Funeral Homes, as well as donations made during the Potpourri fundraising campaign in late 2022."

She continued, "With the addition of new speakers, mics and state-of-the-art digital sound board, 'Rock of Ages' is the perfect production to show off our new and improved equipment."

"Rock of Ages" includes mature themes, sexual innuendo and situations, and adult language. "Since there isn't really a rating system for theater like there is with television and movies, we are suggesting that audience members use caution when purchasing tickets for teens under 16," Collins said.

"Our 2024 season is going to have a lot of opportunities for our younger performers and audience members, so we decided this summer would be for the older teens and adults," she said.

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 28 and July 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at ASC's home building at 701 S. Main St. A reception will follow the July 28 performance, and audience members who attend that night's show are welcome. The reception is sponsored by M.K. Distributors and ASC theater volunteers.

Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors (ages 65 and older), and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase, visit Click Here or call 870-536-3375.

About ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. ASC presents programming in the visual arts, performing arts, and the sciences through exhibits, performances, classes and local partnerships. Gallery admission is free. ASC is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. In 2021, ASC opened two additional facilities as part of its "ARTx3" campus - The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, at 623 and 627 S. Main St. For more information, visit asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.

Support for ASC is provided in part by the ASC Endowment Fund, the City of Pine Bluff, the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission and the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional operating support is provided in part by the Windgate Foundation, Ben J. Altheimer Foundation, Kline Family Foundation, Relyance Bank and Simmons Bank.