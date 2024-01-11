Arts & Science Center Presents THE SECRET GARDEN At the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas

The ARTx3 Campus is preparing to Raise the Curtain on the stage adaption of the beloved classic book "The Secret Garden" for its first production of 2024.

Performances are Jan. 25-28, 2024, in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St. The production is sponsored by Relyance Bank.

"It is truly a show for all ages, as your little ones will thoroughly enjoy watching the entire Bellamy stage be transformed into a beautiful garden," said Kayla Earnest, ARTx3's theater assistant and director of the show. "Adults will also enjoy the touching story."

Because there were so many talented actors who auditioned, Earnest said she chose to double-cast the show. The "Lily" cast will perform in the Jan. 25 and Jan. 27 shows, and the "Rose" cast in the Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 shows.

"Some might even like to watch the production twice to see both casts!" Earnest said.

"The Secret Garden" was written by Frances Hodgson Burnett and adapted for the stage by Pamela Sterling with underscore by Chris Limber.

This a joyous story about the blossoming of the earth and the human spirit is a garden of delight for the imagination. Orphaned while living in India, 12-year-old Mary Lennox (Zoey Newcomb and Violet Myers, both of Sheridan) returns to Yorkshire, England, to live with her reclusive uncle Archibald Craven (Raymond Wallace of Pine Bluff) and his son Colin (Brandt Lunsford of White Hall), who has been ill his entire life.

Mary and Colin, whose natures have been badly warped, thrive with the discovery that selflessness opens the secret door to happiness. They are encouraged by the warmhearted maid, Martha (Lily Jennings of Woodlawn), and her brother, Dickon (Isaiah Austin of Pine Bluff and Jacob Evans of White Hall), who understand the language of birds, animals, and flowers; the crusty gardener, Ben Weatherstaff (Christopher Hale of White Hall); and of course, the Robin (Adrian Trammel of Pine Bluff and MJ Sides of White Hall) that leads Mary to the garden that changes her life. It is a touching story of healing, forgiveness, and renewal.

Rounding out the casts are Crystal Jennings and Erica Kriner (both of Woodlawn) as Mrs. Medlock, Will Witt of Pine Bluff as Dr. Craven, Violet Jennings of Woodlawn as Agnes, and Rory Elizabeth Lake of White Hall as Rosie.

This year, the ARTx3 Campus is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Arts & Science Center making its home on Main Street. It also marks 30 years since the 232-seat Catherine M. Bellamy Theater opened.

"I am so incredibly excited and honored to be kicking off Bellamy's 30th anniversary theater season with this production," Earnest said. "It has been especially heartwarming for me to work with our young cast members, as I spent most of my teen years performing on this very stage," Earnest said. "Just as the characters in this show created a space to grow and flourish in the garden, this community has created a space for young people to grow and flourish here for three decades. It is a privilege to be a part of the Bellamy Theater's legacy, to be a mentor to the next generation, and to give back to the same organization that has given so much to me throughout the years."

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. A reception will follow the Jan. 25 performance, and audience members attending that night's show are invited. The reception is organized by ARTx3 theater volunteers.

Tickets are $13 for members and seniors (ages 65 and older), $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students. To purchase, visit artx3.org/theater or call 870-536-3375. They may also be purchased in person at ASC.

Daytime performances for school groups are also available Jan. 23 and 24. To learn more, contact Lindsey Collins at lcollins@artx3.org. Tickets for school performances are $7 per student and $10 per adult, with a free adult ticket per every 20 student tickets purchased. Tickets for these performances are limited, and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information about the 2024 theater season and season tickets, visit Click Here.

The ARTx3 Campus is the convergence of art, creativity, and community in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. The campus features three facilities: Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), located at 701 S. Main Street, and The ARTSpace and ART WORKS on Main, located at 623 and 627 S. Main Street. All three facilities present programming in the visual arts, performing arts, and STEAM education through exhibitions, performances, classes, and local partnerships. Gallery admission is free. Founded in 1968, ASC is accredited with the American Alliance of Museums and features three exhibition galleries, an interactive youth activity space, and the 232-seat Catherine M. Bellamy Theater. Since 2021, the modern and multipurpose ARTSpace and ART WORKS facilities have hosted live music, local and regional art, diverse workshops, and small productions. For more information, visit artx3.org or call 870-536-3375.