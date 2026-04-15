Video: Disney Musicals In Schools Student Share Celebration Held At The Smith Center

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Students and educators from six Nevada schools took the stage at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on April 8 for the 2026 Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration. See photos from the event.

The event featured performances by students from Craig Elementary School, Thiriot Elementary School, Snyder Elementary School, Von Tobel Middle School, Parson Elementary School, and Ward Elementary School. The evening opened with a combined performance of “It Starts With a Dream,” followed by selections from 101 Dalmatians Kids, Finding Nemo Kids, Aladdin Kids, Dare to Dream Jr., and Frozen Kids.

“What began as a hopeful application quickly grew into a collaborative effort where students, staff and families came together with a shared purpose,” said Dr. Marijoy Vestil-Efenio of Craig Elementary School. “Through the process of putting the show together, our students developed confidence, creativity and a strong sense of teamwork.”

The event was hosted by Maria Silva, who noted the broader impact of arts education. “Theater is about community and coming together and building something very special,” Silva said. “The benefits of Disney Musicals in Schools are so countless, like increased confidence, better participation, improved attendance and improved language learning and retention.”

The Disney Musicals in Schools program provides participating schools with performance rights, materials, and support from teaching artists to produce a 30-minute musical. Schools selected for the program typically serve student populations with significant participation in free and reduced lunch programs.

Since its launch, the program has reached more than 100,000 students. The Smith Center was one of the first organizations outside New York to implement the initiative and is now one of 27 organizations offering it in the U.S. and U.K.

“For us, producing this show was much more than just teaching our students how to memorize lines and learn new music,” said Adam Martinez of Von Tobel Middle School. “It was about building confidence, watching our students thrive and engaging with our community.”

Photo Credit: The Smith Center



The Smith Center Celebrates Disney Musicals in Schools

The Smith Center Celebrates Disney Musicals in Schools

The Smith Center Celebrates Disney Musicals in Schools

The Smith Center Celebrates Disney Musicals in Schools

The Smith Center Celebrates Disney Musicals in Schools

The Smith Center Celebrates Disney Musicals in Schools

The Smith Center Celebrates Disney Musicals in Schools

The Smith Center Celebrates Disney Musicals in Schools

The Smith Center Celebrates Disney Musicals in Schools