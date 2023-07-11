Tom Papa Returns To Encore Theater With His 2023 Comedy Tour in September

Stand-up comedian, actor, host, and author, Tom Papa, will make his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a one-night-only performance of his all-new Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour this fall. Following his critically-acclaimed appearances at the intimate venue, Papa will once again bring his hard-hitting laughs and all-new material to the venue on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on-sale to the public this Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST.

Performance Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST

Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $39.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Papa is the host of the hit podcast and SiriusXM show, “Come to Papa Live,” a monthly hour-long show exploring the funny side of life. In addition to writing the script for each show, Papa casts top actors and comedians to roleplay or perform stand-up. Recently, Papa released his highly-anticipated third book, “We're All In This Together…..So Make Some Room.” The book is a compilation of comedic essays aimed to unite everyone through their own stupidity while bringing readers great comfort that they're not alone in the day-to-day struggles of ordinary life.

The Encore Theater stage is the ideal location for fans to experience Papa's effortless comedic efforts live in an intimate setting.