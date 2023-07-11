Tom Papa Returns To Encore Theater With His 2023 Comedy Tour in September

Papa will once again bring his hard-hitting laughs and all-new material to the venue on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8 p.m.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Stand-up comedian, actor, host, and author, Tom Papa, will make his highly-anticipated return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a one-night-only performance of his all-new Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour this fall. Following his critically-acclaimed appearances at the intimate venue, Papa will once again bring his hard-hitting laughs and all-new material to the venue on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on-sale to the public this Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST. 

Ticket Information 

  • Performance Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. 

  • Public On-Sale: Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST  

  • Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $39.95 plus applicable fees 

  • Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Papa is the host of the hit podcast and SiriusXM show, “Come to Papa Live,” a monthly hour-long show exploring the funny side of life. In addition to writing the script for each show, Papa casts top actors and comedians to roleplay or perform stand-up. Recently, Papa released his highly-anticipated third book, “We're All In This Together…..So Make Some Room.” The book is a compilation of comedic essays aimed to unite everyone through their own stupidity while bringing readers great comfort that they're not alone in the day-to-day struggles of ordinary life. 

The Encore Theater stage is the ideal location for fans to experience Papa's effortless comedic efforts live in an intimate setting. For more information on this performance or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

