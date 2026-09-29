The Temptations and MAKS & PETA LIVE! Join The Smith Center Lineup
The Smith Center will host both the legendary Motown act and a high-voltage dance show featuring DANCING WITH THE STARS alums.
Two new shows have been added to the calendar for majestic Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts: Motown favorites The Temptations on February 5 and the dance performance Burn the Floor Presents Maks & Peta Live! on March 27.
The Temptations
Friday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $57
With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, The Temptations have produced classic hits that transcend all demographics. With 53 Billboard Hot 100 singles, including No. 1 hits “My Girl,” “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” the group has been awarded more than 50 Gold, Platinum and Multiplatinum certifications, along with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2013.
The group’s 60-year history spans the 20th and 21st centuries and still lights up stages, bringing joy to audiences of all ages.
Burn the Floor Presents Maks & Peta Live!
Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $45
Maks & Peta Live! is the ultimate high-voltage dance extravaganza, exploding with jaw-dropping choreography and breathtaking moves, filled with infectious energy and irresistible charm, celebrating the pure joy of dance.
The production features Dancing With the Stars alums Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, two of the most influential and celebrated ballroom and Latin dancers in contemporary entertainment, and builds on the acclaimed dance legacy created by Burn the Floor over more than two decades. Combined with a cast of multidisciplined Burn the Floor dancers and a sensational live band this show delivers an unforgettable performance experience.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.
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