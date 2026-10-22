TWILIGHT IN CONCERT to Add Matinee at The Smith Center

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Due to popular demand, a matinee performance has been added for Twilight in Concert inside Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center – Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the new show starting at $41, along with limited remaining seats for the original 7:30 p.m. performance, are on sale now.

Step into the world of Twilight like never before with Twilight in Concert, a cinematic live-to-film event that brings the beloved saga to life through live music.

Featuring a breathtaking performance by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians, this extraordinary experience allows fans to relive Bella and Edward’s epic love story in a way that’s both intimate and mesmerizing.

As the original film plays on a full-size cinema screen, the stunning live score will transport you straight to Forks, capturing every heartfelt moment, from “Bella’s Lullaby” to the electrifying battle scenes.

More than 1,000 twinkling candles will illuminate the stage, creating a romantic and magical atmosphere that enhances the beauty of the film’s iconic music.

This one-of-a-kind concert experience is designed for devoted Twilight fans and newcomers alike, offering an unforgettable opportunity to celebrate the film’s legendary soundtrack in a way never seen before.

Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, Team Bella or simply in love with the story, Twilight in Concert is an evening of nostalgia, romance and musical brilliance. Don't miss your chance to be part of this incredible journey.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 04 Hrs 34 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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