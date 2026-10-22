TWILIGHT IN CONCERT to Add Matinee at The Smith Center
The additional date is Saturday, March 20.
Due to popular demand, a matinee performance has been added for Twilight in Concert inside Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center – Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the new show starting at $41, along with limited remaining seats for the original 7:30 p.m. performance, are on sale now.
Step into the world of Twilight like never before with Twilight in Concert, a cinematic live-to-film event that brings the beloved saga to life through live music.
Featuring a breathtaking performance by a 12-piece ensemble of rock and orchestral musicians, this extraordinary experience allows fans to relive Bella and Edward’s epic love story in a way that’s both intimate and mesmerizing.
As the original film plays on a full-size cinema screen, the stunning live score will transport you straight to Forks, capturing every heartfelt moment, from “Bella’s Lullaby” to the electrifying battle scenes.
More than 1,000 twinkling candles will illuminate the stage, creating a romantic and magical atmosphere that enhances the beauty of the film’s iconic music.
This one-of-a-kind concert experience is designed for devoted Twilight fans and newcomers alike, offering an unforgettable opportunity to celebrate the film’s legendary soundtrack in a way never seen before.
Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, Team Bella or simply in love with the story, Twilight in Concert is an evening of nostalgia, romance and musical brilliance. Don't miss your chance to be part of this incredible journey.
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