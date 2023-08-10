SPICE WANNABE – THE SPICE GIRLS TRIBUTE Returns To Excalibur For Extended Engagement Beginning September 12

Audiences and critics alike showed Las Vegas “SPICE WANNABE – The Spice Girls Tribute” is what they want – what they really, really want! Following its critically acclaimed limited engagement in July, “SPICE WANNABE” will return to spice up Las Vegas, transporting audiences back to the '90s with a high-energy show paying tribute to the best-selling girl group of all time.

Performances are scheduled to return Tuesday, September 12 for an extended engagement inside the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur Hotel & Casino. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11 at Excalibur.com.



Get ready for an electrifying blast from the past as SPI Entertainment proudly presents the unforgettable “SPICE WANNABE” show! Showcasing an incredible lineup of top-notch talent, this '90s nostalgia extravaganza is set to captivate audiences worldwide with its infectious energy and heartwarming charm.



This interactive concert event is complete with five-part harmonies, original choreography, iconic costumes, British accents and a stunning “girl power” cast. The show delivers a nostalgic experience, complete with audience members dressing up as their favorite Spice Girls – which is encouraged!



“SPICE WANNABE” is not a typical tribute show, it is an immersive '90s concert experience that creates an electrifying atmosphere that gets everyone singing and dancing along to the biggest Spice Girls hits including “Wannabe,” “2 Become 1,” “Say You'll Be There,” “Spice Up Your Life,” “Too Much” and many more!



“My goal with 'SPICE WANNABE' was to get audiences up on their feet singing and dancing along to the songs, and to make the show a truly interactive experience,” says creator and co-producer, Casey McConachie (who also plays Baby Spice). “I couldn't be more thrilled at the response and to be coming back to make the Thunderland Showroom and Excalibur our home for a while is a dream come true!”



The Spice Girls took the music scene by storm nearly 30 years ago, releasing 10 singles, three albums and selling over 90 million records worldwide, cementing their place in pop-culture history. Today they still maintain a loyal and energetic cult-like following and “SPICE WANNABE” was created to deliver a high-energy concert experience not only for that '90s generation but for all ages. The engagement also coincides with the 25thanniversary of the iconic Spice Girls sophomore album, SpiceWorld, which reached No. 1 in 13 countries.



Adam Steck, the visionary founder & CEO of SPI Entertainment and co-producer of the show, expressed his exhilaration for “SPICE WANNABE” and the exceptional performers behind it. “I knew that the talent within 'SPICE WANNABE' was top notch, and after witnessing the overwhelming reactions from audiences, I knew we had to extend their stay to create unforgettable memories!”



“The iconic Spice Girls' hits really transported audiences back to the '90s and I couldn't be more excited to have 'SPICE WANNABE' back for a long-term engagement,” says SPI COO Alex Schechter.



When McConachie decided to make her passion project a reality, she knew she had to pay close attention to detail, capturing the sass and energy of each Spice Girls individual personality, studying and recreating memorable live performances with full choreography, dressing in iconic costumes and singing live in five-part harmonies.



Not only does the full-scale production showcase five incredible women portraying Baby Spice, Scary Spice, Sporty Spice, Ginger Spice and Posh Spice, the show features the Spice Boys dancers with their choreography created by Jonathan Claudio. Claudio also collaborated with McConachie on additional choreography for certain numbers showcasing the full cast. Justin Velarde serves as costume designer and also does “double duty” by taking the stage as a Spice Boy. All of the music is produced by the shows band on tour: Dave Landry, Adrian Passarelli, and Colin Brodie Campbell.



With their “girl power” mantra, the Spice Girls redefined the girl group concept by appealing to a young female fanbase. Those young fans in the '90s are now women, wives and mothers – making “SPICE WANNABE” a perfect girls' night out!



“SPICE WANNABE” Performance Schedule at Excalibur Hotel & Casino

“SPICE WANNABE” returns to the Thunderland Showroom Tuesday, September 12 with performances Sunday through Thursday at 7pm and Saturdays at 5pm (dark Fridays). Tickets range from $49.95 to $80.95 + tax and fees and can be purchased by calling (702) 597-7600 or by visiting Excalibur.com. For more information visit SpiceWannabe.com.