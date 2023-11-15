Las Vegas Natural History Museum Opens New International Wildlife Gallery, BIOMES BEYOND BORDERS

The new gallery contains a world of wildlife wonders showcasing the diverse ecosystems that blanket our planet and how daily life is intricately connected to biomes.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Las Vegas Natural History Museum Opens New International Wildlife Gallery, BIOMES BEYOND BORDERS

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum has officially opened its reimagined International Wildlife Gallery, Biomes Beyond Borders. The new gallery contains a world of wildlife wonders showcasing the diverse ecosystems that blanket our planet and how daily life is intricately connected to biomes.

Throughout the exhibit visitors gain insight into how their daily routines and well-being are profoundly influenced by the unique attributes of the biome they call home – just as species in a biome must adapt to changing conditions, humans adjust daily behaviors to accommodate varying circumstances. Biomes Beyond Borders guides visitors to discern notable parallels and cultivate a deep appreciation for the interconnected web of life on Earth through an immersive experience featuring digital projections with videos and ambient sounds representative of various biomes. 

Additionally, it provides the unique chance to digitally incorporate an individual's image into the North American Great Plains exhibit. Coming soon in 2024, additional educational information will be available for visitors via a QR code along with Spanish translation of each feature.

Upon completion of the new gallery, a scientific review committee of seven people volunteered their time and expertise to conduct an interpretive review and offer insight into the most accurate and approachable way to share the Earth's biome stories, providing advice on popular topics for supplemental learning materials. Helping to develop a cohesive exhibit that establishes the foundation for what learners of all ages will find throughout the remainder of the museum, the team included three Associate Professors in Residence from UNLV: Dr. Sean Neiswenter, Dr. Jennifer Utz and Dr. Jef Jaeger.

"This new educational treasure is unlike any existing gallery and a true gift to the entire Southern Nevada community,” said Kate Porter, LVNHM Co-Executive Director. “It provides an up-close encounter for visitors to observe wildlife in its native habitat and gain a comprehensive understanding of the unique characteristics of each biome."

Las Vegas Natural History Museum's new International Wildlife Gallery, Biomes Beyond Borders, showcases the diverse ecosystems that blanket our planet.

The gallery was made possible in part by the E. L. Wiegand Foundation, Bruno Scherrer, Gary and Matthew Primm, Peter Carollo, and Carl E. Ross.

All vendors enlisted to design and develop the new gallery are Southern Nevada-based businesses including Tag Team Productions, Miss Daisy Las Vegas, Forum Studios, Velocity Graphics, Ltd., Trident Construction Corp., A.C.T. Polished Concrete Services and graphic design for signage donated by Margaret Orsburn of Gallery Graphics.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum was established in 1989. After humble beginnings, this private nonprofit museum is now a Smithsonian Affiliate, accredited with the American Alliance of Museums, and is a federal and state repository for fossils and artifacts. From the desert to the ocean, from Nevada to Africa, from prehistoric times to the present, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum takes visitors of all ages on a learning adventure around the world. 




