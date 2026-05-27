Feature: THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK (LAS VEGAS) CELEBRATES 1ST ANNIVERSARY

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Las Vegas lights up the night, and inside the Rio Hotel and Casino, The Empire Strips Back turns sci-fi into a wild burlesque party. Classic characters from that famous galaxy far, far away wink at Star Wars. It throws in cheeky humor, seriously bold costumes, and a vibe that grabs everyone’s attention. The crowd’s loud—cheering, laughing and definitely outrageous. It’s ridiculous, it’s glamorous, and it makes geek culture feel frisky and fun.

The Empire Strips Back celebrated its first anniversary in Las Vegas on May 4, better known as "May The Fourth Be with You" day. The show began about 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia, in a tiny music venue. It was an instant hit and was soon playing large venues in Australia. The show's director, Russell Beatty, was its key creator, and David J. Foster, the producer, licensed it from him three years ago. He launched it in San Francisco three summers ago, and it did amazingly well. Touring productions were launched with performances on Off-Broadway, New York City, Denver, London, Paris and Mexico City.

Max Francisco, dance captain and one of the principal dancers, is Australian. “I actually saw the show when I was back in Australia quite a few years ago. I wasn't part of it, but my friends were in the show, so I watched it and thought it was hilarious. I then moved to Las Vegas 10 years ago, and I have been with the company for over two years.” Francisco is also proud that “I've been in the industry for 20 plus years. Honestly, I didn't even think I would still be on stage at age 40.”

She loves that it's a parody, a comedic burlesque show, and sensual and sexy. Francisco also admits that, “I may disappoint some people because I became a fan of the movies because I work in a show about it.”

“The great thing about the show is that the audience on a Tuesday night is as loud as the audience on a Saturday night. There is something about the show that people just love, and it just always gets an insane reaction, and it's a very general audience. We get the Star Wars fans; we get the sci-fi fans; maybe the nerdy end of the spectrum, but it's not exclusively for that audience, but a broad audience,” added Foster. “Just something about the show really works. People really connect to it, and there is always a great reaction in Las Vegas every night.”

“Las Vegas is such a tourist-driven city, and our audiences are people from all over the world. People might go to watch the show because they like Star Wars, only to realize they really love a burlesque parody. You don't even have to like Star Wars to enjoy the show as well, which I think is absolutely great,” said Francisco.

The Empire Strips Back is performed at the Rio Hotel & Casino, 3700 W. Flamingo Road. Showtimes are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 8 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sundays. For more info, visit theempirestripsback.com/las-vegas and riolasvegas.com/shows/the-empire-strips-back. Follow on Facebook @theempirestripsback and @riovegas and Instagram @theempirestripsback and @riovegas.

Photos Craig Ridgwell