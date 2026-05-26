Don Barnhart Will Bring Las Vegas Residency to Delirious Comedy Club

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Don Barnhart Residency will come to Delirious Comedy Club inside the Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino. Known for his quick wit, relatable storytelling, and high-energy performances, award-winning comedian Don Barnhart headlines a rotating lineup of nationally touring comedians every Thursday through Sunday in an intimate showroom that has quickly become a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

This Memorial Day Weekend, award-winning comedian and longtime military supporter Don Barnhart invites audiences to laugh, celebrate, and honor America's heroes during his hit Las Vegas residency at Delirious Comedy Club inside the Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino.

Barnhart has become one of Las Vegas' most respected comedy headliners. But beyond the stage lights and sold-out crowds, Barnhart has spent more than three decades entertaining the men and women serving in the United States military around the globe.

Since 1992, Barnhart has traveled internationally performing for troops through organizations including USO, Armed Forces Entertainment, and Battle Comics.

From combat zones to military bases overseas, Barnhart has brought laughter to service members stationed far from home, using comedy as a way to boost morale and provide moments of connection and relief during challenging deployments.

"Performing for the troops has always been one of the greatest honors of my career," says Barnhart. "Comedy reminds people they're not alone. If you can make someone laugh during difficult times, that means everything."

Joining Barnhart throughout the residency are featured comedians Guy Fessenden, Ron Coleman, Keith Lyle, and host Theo Snodgrass, creating a fresh and dynamic lineup every week.

Barnhart has appeared on:

Dry Bar Comedy

The Bob & Tom Show

Open Bar Comedy

numerous television and radio appearances worldwide.

As audiences continue searching for unique Las Vegas experiences beyond mega-resorts and expensive productions, Delirious Comedy Club has emerged as one of the city's fastest-growing live entertainment venues.

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