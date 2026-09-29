Corey Taylor to Perform at Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas

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Slipknot's Corey Taylor is returning to Downtown Las Vegas for a special performance at Fremont Country Club (601 E. Fremont St.). Presented by SmashMagPresents.com, Corey Taylor will perform Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $39.50 plus applicable fees. Reserved seating tickets are available for $199 plus applicable fees. All tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at smashmagpresents.com. Guests must be 21 years or older. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Corey Taylor redefines what it means to be a Renaissance Man. In the span of a year, he'll go from fronting Grammy Award-winning hard rock leaders Slipknot and Stone Sour to penning a New York Times-bestseller to acting in a film. No matter what he does, he always manages to connect as well. You'll hear him not only because he's typically the loudest one in the room (which doesn't hurt his cause either), but because he's also got something to say.

Now approaching two decades, Slipknot's rise is legendary. In addition to notching a 2005 Grammy Award in the category of 'Best Metal Performance' for 'Before I Forget,' the group has achieved four multi-platinum albums with .5: The Gray Chapter fast approaching gold status. They've headlined sold out tours globally as well as numerous festivals Rockstar Mayhem Festival (twice), Rock on the Range, Download (U.K.), Rock In Rio (Brazil), Soundwave (Australia), and Slipknot's very own Knotfest, in the U.S., Japan and Mexico. Simultaneously, Stone Sour built a legacy of their own. The band's canon includes two gold-selling albums, a platinum single in 'Through Glass,' as well as the sprawling two-disc epic House of Gold & Bones Parts 1&2, which even encompasses an acclaimed graphic novel series of the same name for Dark Horse Comics. Everybody from Dave Grohl to Travis Barker and Tech N9ne have sought Taylor for collaborations.

Event Details

Sunday, October 18, 2026. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St.

General admission: $39.50 plus applicable fees. Reserved seating: $199 plus applicable fees.

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