Comedian Tim Dillon Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 22

Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer, Tim Dillon, announces his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with an exclusive performance of "Tim Dillon: Live." Guests can catch Dillon's performance Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public this Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.



Dillon is the creator and host of "Tim Dillon's Real NY Tour," taking visitors on a double-decker bus tour of Manhattan and experiencing the city through his eyes. He is also the host of his very own podcast, "The Tim Dillon Show," mixing comedy with hilarious predictions of the end of the world. Dillon has performed on Comedy Central's "Half Hour" and Netflix's "Quarter Hour," both premiering in 2018. With additional performances at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Comedy Festival, SXSW, and others, Dillon has become a "must-see" act. On-screen, Dillon has also appeared on "The Chris Gethard Show," "Gotham Comedy Live," FOX's "Red Eye," and truTV's "Comedy Knockout."

For tickets or more information on this performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

