Comedian Tim Dillon Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 22

Dillon is the creator and host of "Tim Dillon's Real NY Tour," taking visitors on a double-decker bus tour of Manhattan and experiencing the city through his eyes.

Stand-up comedian, actor, and writer, Tim Dillon, announces his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with an exclusive performance of "Tim Dillon: Live." Guests can catch Dillon's performance Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public this Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.


Dillon is the creator and host of "Tim Dillon's Real NY Tour," taking visitors on a double-decker bus tour of Manhattan and experiencing the city through his eyes. He is also the host of his very own podcast, "The Tim Dillon Show," mixing comedy with hilarious predictions of the end of the world. Dillon has performed on Comedy Central's "Half Hour" and Netflix's "Quarter Hour," both premiering in 2018. With additional performances at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Comedy Festival, SXSW, and others, Dillon has become a "must-see" act. On-screen, Dillon has also appeared on "The Chris Gethard Show," "Gotham Comedy Live," FOX's "Red Eye," and truTV's "Comedy Knockout."

For tickets or more information on this performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Tim Dillon is a Stand up comedian, writer, and actor. He was a new face at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 2016. He won the title of New York's Funniest 2016 at Carolines NY Comedy Festival. In 2017 he was named one of the top ten comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine. He had two specials premiere in 2018, a Comedy Central Half Hour and a Netflix Quarter hour. He created and hosts Tim Dillon's Real NY Tour which takes the audience on a double decker bus through Manhattan. He has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Comedy Festival, SXSW, among others. He has been on the Christ Gethard show on Fusion, Gotham Comedy Live on AXS tv, Fox's Red Eye, truTV's Comedy Knockout, and season two of WYFD with Big Jay Oakerson on Seeso. He hosts a Podcast called The Tim Dillon Show.

Ticket Information:

  • Performance Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 8 p.m.

  • Public On-Sale: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

  • Starting Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $39.50 plus applicable fees

  • Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com




