Carlos Santana Sets November 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates at House of Blues

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Carlos Santana will play November 2026 performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The residency is in its 14th year at the intimate Las Vegas venue.

The 2026 performances are set to take place on September 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, and 27 and November 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, and 15. September dates are on sale now with tickets for the newly added November dates going on sale to the public Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. PT. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. here.

Citi is the official card of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, July 10 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT. VIP packages will also be available for purchase with customizable experiences that include limited edition photos and specialty food and beverage packages featuring stage-side dining.

A portion of the proceeds from all tickets sold benefits The Milagro Foundation. Milagro (“Miracle”) is a charitable foundation supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education, and health. The Milagro Foundation was created in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family to benefit children worldwide.

Another contribution goes to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Founded in 1993, Music Forward Foundation accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success. By channeling the power of music, the foundation helps kids create pathways to productive, sustainable and fulfilling lives. Through music industry mentorships and access to music education, Music Forward Foundation removes the barriers between need and success.

About Carlos Santana

A ten-time GRAMMY and three-time Latin GRAMMY winner, Carlos Santana made history with Supernatural in 1999, earning nine GRAMMYs in a single night, including Album and Record of the Year. He is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a Kennedy Center Honoree, and a recipient of Billboard’s Century and Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Awards. Rolling Stone ranks him #11 on its list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Santana recently marked the 50th anniversaries of his groundbreaking album Abraxas and his iconic Woodstock performance, as well as 25 years of Supernatural. His latest album, Sentient, features collaborations with Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis, DMC, and Cindy Blackman Santana. The feature documentary CARLOS, produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Imagine Documentaries, premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival and is now streaming globally. His Las Vegas residency at House of Blues is now in its 14th year.

Santana recently released Carlos Santana: Love, Devotion, Surrender (Insight Editions, 2025), a visual retrospective spanning five decades of his artistry. He is also the recipient of The Recording Academy’s 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, honored for his foundational contributions to rock and world music through a singular fusion of Latin, blues, and jazz. This summer, Santana and The Doobie Brothers will embark on the Oneness Tour.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello

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