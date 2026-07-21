ACCEPTANCE to Make Debut as Open-Door Playhouse's 200th Podcast Play

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Open-Door Playhouse will present Acceptance, a new audio play by Martin Fogarty, beginning August 5. The production marks the company's 200th podcast since launching in 2020.

In Acceptance, David, confined to a hospital bed, reaches out to his estranged daughter Julie and her husband Robert in hopes of apologizing for the pain he caused them in the past. As old wounds resurface, Julie must decide whether she can accept her father's apology and begin to heal their fractured relationship.

The production is directed by Mimi Kmet and stars Noelle Evangelisti as Julie, David Mingrino as David, and Ernest McDaniel as Robert.

Martin Fogarty is an Oregon-based playwright and acting coach who earned his master's degree from the University of Washington.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020, providing playwrights, actors, and directors with a creative outlet during the pandemic shutdown. The nonprofit organization has since produced short plays and one-act works by writers from across the United States and around the world in the style of classic radio dramas.

The company has received recognition for its work, including a 2021 Communicator Award for Custody and a 2023 Webby Award nomination for What's Prison Like in the Crime & Justice category. Most recently, Armstrong received the Best Director Award for (Un)Drinkable at the 2026 30 Minutes or Less Festival.

Produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse records its productions at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, California. Sound engineering is by David Peters, with sound effects provided by Audio Jungle and music by Karaoke Version.

Open-Door Playhouse podcasts are available free of charge, with optional tax-deductible donations supporting future productions. The company has also been recognized by FeedSpot as one of the Top 50 Audio Drama Podcasts and by MillionPodcasts as one of the Top 100 Audio Drama Podcasts.

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