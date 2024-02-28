Theatre Atchison PRO Will Produce THE BREAKFAST CLUB: Unauthorized 80's Musical

Based on the blockbuster film John Hughes' THE BREAKFAST CLUB, this new adaptation featuring 80s music will play for one week only at the Atchison Event Center March 7-10.

Theatre Atchison PRO will produce its third professional production, John Hughes' THE BREAKFAST CLUB: Unauthorized 80's Musical, this March.

John Hughes' THE BREAKFAST CLUB: Unauthorized 80's Musical is adapted and directed by Layne Roate (Theatre Atchison Artistic Director), music directed by Lauren Taylor, and is presented as a limited one-weekend engagement at the Atchison Event Center.

Based on the blockbuster film of the same name, THE BREAKFAST CLUB is considered by many to be the "finest movie about High School life ever made." An examination of the anxieties, confusions, and joys of teenage existence. This adaptation features 80s Billboard hit music and songs from the film.

The cast of seven features Catera Combs-Daniels (Music Theatre Herritage's Gypsy, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre's Dream Girls), Corbin Eakes (Disney Cruise Line, Orlando Family Stage's Junie B. in Jingle Bells), Charlie Meacham (Faust Theatre's Cabaret, Leawood Stage's Beauty and the Beast), Ron Meyer (Fishtank Theatre's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, MTKC Pro's White Christmas), Morgan Lynn Sterrett (Theatre Atchison Pro's Godspell, KC REP's A Christmas Carol), and Shelly Verden (Theatre Atchison Pro's The Life and Music of Hank Williams, National Tour: An Officer and a Gentleman).

John Hughes' THE BREAKFAST CLUB: Unauthorized 80's Musical plays for five performances, March 7-10, at the Atchison Event Center (710 S 9th St, Atchison, KS 66002).

Evening performances begin at 7 pm, Thursday-Saturday. Matinee performances are offered on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 pm.

Tickets are $25 and available by visiting www.theatreatchison.org or by calling the box office at (913) 367-7469.