TUCK EVERLASTING Opens at First Act Theatre Arts This Week

"Don't be afraid of death, Winnie. Be afraid of not being truly alive. You don't need to live forever; you just need to live."

-Angus Tuck

What would you do if you had all eternity?

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck's unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Based on best-selling children's classic by Natalie Babbitt and adapted for the stage by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, Tuck Everlasting features a soaring score from Chris Miller and Nathan Tysen. (Courtesy of Concord Theatricals)

With less than a week away First Act Theatre Arts is getting ready to welcome audiences into the world of Tuck Everlasting. Originally to be produced in their spring 2020 season and cancelled due to the pandemic, First Act is excited to finally bring this story to life.

Leading the team is award winning director, Michelle Evans. This is what Michelle had to say about the upcoming production " This is a show that I have been eager to work on for years. I was living in Atlanta when the original was mounted at the Alliance Theatre in 2015 and have been hooked ever since. I have some truly exceptional youth performers working on this production and a fantastic artistic team beside me. We are exhausted and exited for it all to finally come to life next week."

This production is made up of 48 student actors from in and around the Kansas City area. Leading them are Rowan Sopher & Emily Elder (Winnie Foster), Devin Cunagin (Jesse Tuck), Mya Evans & Amy Pham (Mae Tuck), Jason James (Angus Tuck), Jeremiah Okken (Miles Tuck), Evan LeRoy (Man in Yellow Suit), Boston Woodward (Constable Joe) and Makail Cull & Nick Heffner (Hugo). Michelle added this " Don't let the fact that these are student performers fool you. These young artist are as skilled and dedicated as professionals I have worked with. Buy a ticket, you won't be disappointed!"

Tickets can be purchased online in advance by going to Click Here and any unsold tickets will be available to purchase onsite before each show. Performances will take place at the Bell Cultural Arts center May 11-14,2023. The roles of Winnie Foster, Mae Tuck and Hugo are double cast. If you would like to attend a performance to see a specific actor in the role you can contact First Act Theatre Arts by emailing contactus@firstactkc.org or calling 913-681-3318.

About First Act Theatre Arts:

First Act is more than just a name. It represents the first act of children and families joining a community where they make new friends, discover new talents through excellent education, and reap the benefits of caring mentorship in their theatrical arts journey. With over twenty years of experience in training students, First Act Theatre Arts has hundreds of graduates who are fulfilling their career path dreams. Some are performers on Broadway; others travel in touring companies at home and abroad; others use their training to excel in their chosen career paths. Our alumni continue to change the world as a result of solid character and leadership skills developed through their First Act training.