THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Opens at Avila University This Weekend

Head on over to the Goppert Theatre at Avila University this weekend for The SpongeBob musical. First Act Theatre Arts is finishing out their 24th season with this immersive, family friendly show.

Director, Michelle Evans had this to say about the production " The SpongeBob Musical is great for all ages. If you love SpongeBob then you will LOVE this musical and if you haven't ever seen SpongeBob you will also love this musical. It is just one of those shows that you can't help but fall in love with. The music is amazing and written by tons of well known pop and rock artist. The show has a big heart and at it's core is a message of the importance of friendship and community.I promise you will leave the theatre with a smile."

The SpongeBob Musical is being performed by a cast of 31 teen actors from all over the Kansas City metro area.The cast is led by Kaitlyn Talken as SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie Lynn as Patrick Star, Rylie Simmons as Sandy Cheeks, Evie Fisher as Squidward Q.Tentacles, Jason James as Mr.Krabs, and Evan LeRoy as Plankton.

At the show's helm is Director,Michelle Evans and her team, Hillary Talken (Musical Director), Krista Pishny (Choreographer), Anna Rosell (Stage Manager), Becky Ochoa (Technical Director) and Brenda LaCour (Production Coordinator).

And if you are not already excited about coming out to see this show, First Act Theatre Arts has some special Memorial Day weekend offerings for patrons. All weekend long kid's tickets are only $10 and there will be a special character meet and greet on Saturday 5/25 after the 2pm show. If you have plans this weekend you can head on over Thursday night for $5 rush tickets at the door!

Tickets can be purchased on the First Act Theatre Arts website www.firstactkc.org. Follow along on First Act's Instagram and TikTok for videos, some of which has already went viral, to see some sneak peaks of the show and the talented cast.

