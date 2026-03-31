THE MUSIC MAN Comes To Century II Concert Hall April 24-26!

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The American Theatre Guild will present THE MUSIC MAN at Century II Concert Hall in Wichita, Kansas as part of the 2025–2026 Broadway in Wichita Series. The production is scheduled to run April 24–26.

Featuring music, lyrics, and book by Meredith Willson, the Tony Award-winning musical follows traveling salesman Harold Hill, who arrives in River City, Iowa, posing as a band leader to sell instruments and uniforms before planning to leave town. His plans change when he forms a connection with Marian, the town librarian. The score includes songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Ya Got Trouble,” “Till There Was You,” “Pick-a-Little,” and “Gary, Indiana.”

The production will be directed by Matt Lenz, with choreography by Joshua Bergasse. Scenic design is by Ann Beyersdorfer, video design by Lisa Renkel, and lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington. Costumes are designed by Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto.

Ticketing Information

Performances will take place Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 26 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are available at BroadwayWichita.com, Century2.com, or by calling 855-755-7328.