Starlight Launches Performance Series For Young Audiences As Part Of Capital Campaign

As part of Starlight's $40 million capital campaign, Uniquely KC, announced in October, the historic theatre is piloting five new Community Engagement programs to enhance the Starlight tradition and extend it to new, diverse participants of all ages. Phase I includes a Performance Series for Young Audiences to launch in Spring 2024.

Starlight has announced that limited tickets are now on sale for the Spring 2024 launch, with The Boy Who Cried Wolf playing two public performances on March 2, and GRIMMZ Fairy Tales playing two public performances on April 13. All tickets in all seating sections are on sale now for $15 each, and all performances will be held inside the climate-controlled Cohen Community Stage House

The Performance Series for Young Audiences provides the inspirational benefits of live theatre to community students and families and ensures young people have opportunities to experience the magic of Starlight. Each production includes weekday matinee performances dedicated to school-aged groups, followed by weekend matinee performances with tickets available to the public for purchase. Starlight is working alongside Kansas City school districts to arrange tickets for thousands of elementary students to attend the student matinees, where they will experience the wonder of a live performance and have the opportunity to extend their learning in the classroom through school resource guides.

“Something we heard often during the development of new programs was that community members are eager for young people in their lives to have the same type of meaningful Starlight experience that they have had,” Alex Jones, Starlight's V.P. of Community Engagement, said. “These performances provide an accessible opportunity for families and community students to explore theatre and are another step towards Starlight being the home of live arts experiences for all generations.”

The 2024 Performance Series for Young Audiences at Starlight includes:

The Boy Who Cried Wolf

March 2, 2024 - Public Performances 11 a.m. + 2 p.m.

Written by playwright Mike Kenny and inspired by Aesop's famous fable, this is a beautiful wintery tale about a boy who learns that “nobody believes a liar, even when they're telling the truth.” A gifted ensemble of actor-musicians play instruments and sing live as they embody all the delightful characters, including hilarious sheep and perhaps a scary wolf or two, all set in a village of knitters with fingers flicking, needles clicking, and where every new jumper tells a tale! The Boy Who Cried Wolf was developed for young people ages 4-8 and is designed for children and adults to enjoy together.

GRIMMZ Fairy Tales

April 13, 2024 - Public Performances 11 a.m. + 2 p.m.

A hip-hop revelation for the younger generation! Meet two modern-day hip-hop street performers, Jake and Will, who bring the stories of The Brothers Grimm to life with a contemporary spin, as they and a few of their friends turn records and dance circles around some of the most beloved and well-known fairy tales collected by the famous German brothers of old. Featured tales include “Cinderella,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “The Frog Prince,” “Rapunzel,” “Snow White & the Seven Shawties,” “The Brave Little Tailor,” “The Six Swans,” and “The Elves and the Shoemaker.” These tales include R&B, pop, reggae, and rap, with a little Run-D.M.C.-inspired rock and roll. GRIMMZ Fairy Tales was developed for young people ages 7-12 and is designed for children and adults to enjoy together.

How to Purchase Tickets:

Tickets for the public performances of The Boy Who Cried Wolf and GRIMMZ Fairy Tales are on sale now for $15 each and available online at Click Here, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. For more information, including show content considerations, please visit Click Here.