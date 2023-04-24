Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Kansas City in May

Performances run May 12-21, 2023 on the Main Stage at MTH Theater at Crown Center.

Apr. 24, 2023  

For the first time in over 10 years, STEEL MAGNOLIAS returns LIVE to Kansas City, featuring an All-Star Kansas City cast of favorites and just in time for Mother's Day weekend!

Produced by Padgett Productions and playing in Kansas City for 8 Performances Only, May 12-21, 2023 on the Main Stage at MTH Theater at Crown Center.

Seating is reserved and is expected to sell out in advance. Advanced online reservations are required to make sure there is room for you in Truvy's Beauty Shop at tickets.padgettproductionskc.com

A favorite play to many, and a favorite movie to even more, STEEL MAGNOLIAS has touched countless hearts through laughter and tears for years and years. This beautiful story will be brought to life with a powerhouse cast of Kansas City favorites that are known for their work on virtually every professional stage in KC! Featuring Cathy Barnett as Ouiser, Jen Mays as M'Lynn, Teri Adams as Truvy, Kimberly Horner as Annelle, Karen Nicole Blackmon as Shelby and Erica Baruth as Clairee.

The creative time includes Nick Padgett as Producing Artistic Director, Katie Gilchrist as Director, Set & Properties Design by Mark Exline, Lighting Design by Zan de Spelder, Costumes by Francie Kapono-Kuzila, Props by Eric Palmquist, Sound Design by Mark Johnson, Set Construction by R.J. Parish, Wigs/Hair by John Hollan, and Company Manager, Jill Smith.




