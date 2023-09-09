Review: TICK, TICK...BOOM! at The Black Box

The production continues through September 17.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44 Photo 1 Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 3 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Photo 4 May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Special 2-Day Exhibition

Review: TICK, TICK...BOOM! at The Black Box

The Barn Players' production of TICK, TICK. . .BOOM! opened Friday, September 8 at the Black Box Theatre inside the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park. Directed by Kipp Simmons, with vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus the musical runs at the center through September 17. Delano Mendoza and Kevin Bogan provide musical direction for The Barn Players’ production.

Written by Jonathan Larson the play originally opened as a one-man show with Larson as the performer. After Larson's death in 1996, the show was revamped by David Auburn and turned into a three-actor production. The show opened Off-Broadway at the Jane Street Theatre in 2001. In 2002 TICK, TICK. . .BOOM! won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical and the same year Raúl Esparza won an Obie Award for Distinguished Performance by an Actor.

I have been fortunate to review many wonderful shows produced by The Barn Players, unfortunately, this was not one of them. The show would have been better presented as a one-man performance piece, as Hewleek McKoy in the role of Jon and the Orchestra were the only outstanding elements of the show. The performances of Erin Pettijonohn as Susan, Scott Salem as Michael, Samantha Crook as Karessa, Kay Noonan as Rosa, and Rob Reeder as Jon’s Dad were mediocre at best. Reeder also designed the choreography which looked amateurish and like some of the dialogue by the supporting cast seemed forced.

This is McKoys’ fourth appearance at The Barn Players. He has an outstanding voice and shows his exceptional acting ability in this production of TICK, TICK. . .BOOM! He has been doing community theater in the area since 2015 and has previously performed at The Barn Players, Theatre in the Park, Faust Theatre, and The J. He graduated in 2019 from Emporia State with his BFA.

The band consisted of Kevin Bogan Conductor and Keyboard, Kevin Haney on guitar, Frank Annecchini on bass, and Blake Vignery on drums. TICK, TICK. . .BOOM! continues through September 17. Purchase tickets online at Click Here.

Photos courtesy of The Barn Players




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces 2023-2024 Resident Artists And Apprentice Artists Photo
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces 2023-2024 Resident Artists And Apprentice Artists

General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler Kemper today announced the selection of the artists for the Resident Artist and Apprentice Artist programs for the 2023-2024 season. The 2023-2024 Resident Artists include soprano Kelli Van Meter, mezzo-soprano Christine Boddicker, tenor Benjamin Ruiz, bass-baritone Jose Olivares, and pianist/coach Jimin Seo.

2
The White Theatre And Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors To Host Jazz Concert & Art Exhibiti Photo
The White Theatre And Kansas City Jazz Ambassadors To Host Jazz Concert & Art Exhibition In September

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre kicks off the 2023-2024 season this September with an ode to jazz.

3
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA And PAGLIACCI Photo
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA And PAGLIACCI

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler Kemper today announced the 2023-2024 season-opening  production, a double bill of ALL NEW productions of Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci, conceived by Shawna Lucey and designed by Steven C. Kemp.

4
IS GOD IS Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre This Month Photo
IS GOD IS Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre This Month

KC Melting Pot Theatre will unveil its 10th season with a production of Aleshea Harris's Obie Award-winning masterpiece, 'Is God Is.' The production is directed by Lynn King.

From This Author - Steve Wilson

        Steve Wilson is a professional writer, artist, and photographer living in the Kansas City metropolitan area.  For the last two years, he has been writing theatrical re... (read more about this author)

Review: TICK, TICK...BOOM! at The Black BoxReview: TICK, TICK...BOOM! at The Black Box
Review: LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at The Black Box at The Johnson County Arts and Heritage CenterReview: LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL at The Black Box at The Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center
Review: ROCK OF AGES Comes to Kansas City at The Warwick TheatreReview: ROCK OF AGES Comes to Kansas City at The Warwick Theatre
Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL at Warwick TheatreReview: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL at Warwick Theatre

Videos

Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (11/10-11/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago Tap Theatre 'Unleash the Beats'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (10/13-10/13)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Women of Note in Words and Song'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/13-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Little Women the Musical'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (2/10-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Comedy Zone presents Andy Woodhull
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Doo Wop Project
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/01-3/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Beyond Babel'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/24-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'North'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (1/25-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Comedian Rhapsody
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (12/15-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You