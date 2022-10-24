Review: TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY AT at The Coterie Theatre

Three of the master of the macabre, Edgar Allen Poe's most frightening and grizzly pieces appear on the main stage of The Coterie Theatre through October 30 with TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE. Adapted and directed by Jeff Church, Producing and Artistic Director of The Coterie, TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE is suitable for families with children 10 years and older.

The annual special engagement in recent years has been performed outside the holding crypt at Union Station, but due to staffing issues at the cemetery and The Coterie it has returned to the main stage where it premiered at The Coterie during the 2009-2010 season.

TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE features three of Poe's masterpieces, 'The Tell-Tale Heart', 'The Premature Burial', and 'The Bells'. "For the first time in some years, we're including The Tell-Tale Heart in our annual Electric Poe production. And because we're inside on The Coterie stage for this year's performances, we're able to do a lot of special effects!" exclaimed Church. "Hollis Wilhoit and guitarist Rex Hobart will also perform Poe's onomatopoeia poem, 'The Bells,' as well as his classic, The Premature Burial."

I have seen several performances of ELECTRIC POE produced by The Coterie and except for the eerie atmosphere presented by performing in the cemetery, this is one of the finest productions I have seen. The added special effects produced for the program in the theater add a haunting flair to the already frightening experience.

R. H. Wilhoit is phenomenal playing the purveyor of the tales in each of the three pieces. I didn't think his last performance at the Union Cemetery could be topped, but in TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE he astonishes the audience with his talents. The voices he uses as a child in 'The Bells' or as the speaker in 'The Premature Burial' are spot on as to what one would imagine they should sound like. Throw in his pure talent of bringing a dramatic and emotional charisma to the stage, and you have the makings of a show that should not be missed. Wilhoit is accompanied by the fabulous musical underscoring of Rex Hobart. The sounds of the guitar in the background adds a level of creepiness that you must experience to appreciate.

Photos by Jeff Church courtesy of The Coterie Theatre