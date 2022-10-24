Review: TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY AT at The Coterie Theatre
TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE continues at The Coterie through October 30.
Three of the master of the macabre, Edgar Allen Poe's most frightening and grizzly pieces appear on the main stage of The Coterie Theatre through October 30 with TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE. Adapted and directed by Jeff Church, Producing and Artistic Director of The Coterie, TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE is suitable for families with children 10 years and older.
The annual special engagement in recent years has been performed outside the holding crypt at Union Station, but due to staffing issues at the cemetery and The Coterie it has returned to the main stage where it premiered at The Coterie during the 2009-2010 season.
TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE features three of Poe's masterpieces, 'The Tell-Tale Heart', 'The Premature Burial', and 'The Bells'. "For the first time in some years, we're including The Tell-Tale Heart in our annual Electric Poe production. And because we're inside on The Coterie stage for this year's performances, we're able to do a lot of special effects!" exclaimed Church. "Hollis Wilhoit and guitarist Rex Hobart will also perform Poe's onomatopoeia poem, 'The Bells,' as well as his classic, The Premature Burial."
I have seen several performances of ELECTRIC POE produced by The Coterie and except for the eerie atmosphere presented by performing in the cemetery, this is one of the finest productions I have seen. The added special effects produced for the program in the theater add a haunting flair to the already frightening experience.
R. H. Wilhoit is phenomenal playing the purveyor of the tales in each of the three pieces. I didn't think his last performance at the Union Cemetery could be topped, but in TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE he astonishes the audience with his talents. The voices he uses as a child in 'The Bells' or as the speaker in 'The Premature Burial' are spot on as to what one would imagine they should sound like. Throw in his pure talent of bringing a dramatic and emotional charisma to the stage, and you have the makings of a show that should not be missed. Wilhoit is accompanied by the fabulous musical underscoring of Rex Hobart. The sounds of the guitar in the background adds a level of creepiness that you must experience to appreciate.
Photos by Jeff Church courtesy of The Coterie Theatre
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards
|submissions close in
From This Author - Steve Wilson
Steve Wilson is a professional writer, artist, and photographer living in the Kansas City metropolitan area. For the last two years, he has been writing theatrical... (read more about this author)
October 9, 2022
It’s astounding, time is fleeting, madness takes its toll. . .no it’s the opening weekend of Padgett Productions THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. The cult musical, which has become a Kansas City favorite, has been ushering in the Halloween season for several years. I have been in the audience at least once (most years twice) each season and am glad to report it gets better every year. I don’t know if it is the witches and goblins of Halloween or the creative genius of Nick Padgett the Artistic Director that makes it unique each year, but it is the time of year for magic.
Review: AKEELAH AND THE BEE at Coterie Theatre
September 27, 2022
How do you spell winner? A-K-E-E-L-A-H because that’s what The Coterie Theatre has in their production of AKEELAH AND THE BEE, now playing at the theater located in Crown Center. AKEELAH AND THE BEE written by Cheryl West is based on the award-winning film starring Laurence Fishburne with a screenplay by Doug Atchison.
Review: You Don't Want to Miss LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At the Warwick Theatre
August 16, 2022
Nick Padgett, Producing Artistic Director of Padgett Productions presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, through August 21 at the Warwick Theatre in the Westport Entertainment District. This production is one of the best to hit the stage in Kansas City this year. I know when I left the theater I could still hear the songs in my head, and it continued for several joyous days.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Warwick Theatre
July 26, 2022
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS opens on August 5th and runs through August 21st at the Warwick Theatre in the Westport Entertainment District. With book by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, the musical comedy is loosely based on the 1960 film of the same name. What did our critic think of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Warwick Theatre?
Review: PREJUDICE AND PRIDE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at Musical Theater Heritage
July 16, 2022
The heavens are filled with bright, shiny stars and so is the stage at the Musical Theater Heritage theater located in Crown Center. The hilarious world premiere of PREJUDICE AND PRIDE runs through July 24th and then goes to Edinburgh, Scotland in August. Sam Writes and Nicholas Collett Production brings this gender-swapping American folk music to life with a comedy style befitting of a larger audience. What did our critic think of PREJUDICE AND PRIDE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at Musical Theater Heritage?