Review: ALOHA FROM VEGAS at New Theatre & Restaurant

Victor Trevino, Jr. as Elvis Presley is brilliant in New Theatre & Restaurant’s new Tribute Concert to the “King” called “Aloha from Vegas.” To get much closer to Elvis, you need a time machine.



Why “Aloha in Vegas?” New Theatre & Restaurant very much resembles a Las Vegas showroom of the 1970s, but with current technology that Las Vegas could only have dreamed of fifty years ago. Hawaii was one of Elvis’s other favorite places to visit and to perform.

Hear many of the classic Elvis tunes including “Hound Dog, “Love Me Tender,” “All Shook Up,” “Are You Lonesome tonight,” “Jail-House Rock,” and the favorites. The show ends with Elvis’ traditional “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.”

Victor closely resembles the living Elvis especially from a short distance, but he always performs as himself. He has the same hooded eyes and dark brown mane. Victor has obviously worked hard to shape his excellent baritone into a close approximation of Elvis Presley. Elvis’ characteristic phrasing has been perfected along with the “King’s” iconic and distinctive vibrato. Add Elvis’ distinct sense of style and costumes with his “only Elvis” stage movement and there you have Victor Trevino, Jr.’s entertaining “Elvis Tribute Concert.”

Victor has put a lot of work into his Elvis-like performances. Many, many sweaty scarfs are gifted with a kiss to the cheek for adoring ladies seated at stage-side tables just like the real Elvis would have done. Victor invites the audience to join him in the tribute. Videos and cheering and hooting and hollering and clapping are encouraged.

There is a fine line between tribute and parody. It is a line that Trevino, Jr. successfully straddles with love and affection for his subject and his audience. The guy is a super performer and New Theatre’s production offers a fun evening.

In 2022. Victor Trevino, Jr. earned the $20,000 cash prize, a new Gibson guitar, a Travis Kelsey style “Champion’s Belt,” and the title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist awarded by the Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland in Memphis. Victor has performed as Elvis in Las Vegas and worldwide, but importantly Victor’s characterization of the “King” has been blessed by the Mothership in Memphis.

Backing up Victor as Elvis is a ten-piece orchestra and a recreation of The Sweet Inspirations. The Sweet Inspirations had a revolving cast of singers back in the day including Cissy Houston and the Warwick sisters, DeeDee and Dionne. Several went on to solo careers. As backup singers they were featured with Elvis and other solo artists. This Sweet Inspirations group is Cherise Coaches, Jessica Brooke Seals, and Alyssa Byers. They sing five independent numbers and complete the Elvis illusion perfectly.

The Sweet Inspirations at New Theatre & Restaurant

The real Elvis loved Hawaii. He made three movies there and often performed in concert. The Presley family vacationed at the Hawaiian Village Hotel on Waikiki’s Ala Moana Drive seven separate times. He performed from Hawaii with one of the first live satellite distributed concerts in 1973. The show was viewed by 1.3 billion people worldwide.

Presley is best remembered in Hawaii for helping fund the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor. A veteran himself, Presley staged a 1961 benefit concert. Concert proceeds went to the memorial and raised the project profile; ensuring it would be completed.

Beginning in 1969, Elvis performed a series of residencies at the Hilton International Hotel in Las Vegas. To this day, Elvis’ white, studded, jumpsuit is displayed in a glass case in the lobby.

In 1969, Elvis performed a dinner and a midnight show, seven days a week. The first residency lasted about a month. Elvis returned to the Hilton annually until December 1976. He played the Hilton 630 total performances.

Elvis passed away in August 1977. He was 42 years old.

For a great evening of entertainment with impeccable service and an excellent meal, see “Aloha from Vegas” at New Theatre & Restaurant in Overland Park. Tickets are available at the theater, online at the button below or by telephone at 913-649-7469.