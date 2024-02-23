Renowned Guest Conductor Barbara Yahr Joins Park ICM Orchestra for Season Finale Concert

The Orchestra of the International Center for Music at Park University is set to deliver a captivating finale to its 2023-24 season with a concert on Friday, April 19th, at the historic Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel.

The performance, commencing at 7:30 p.m., will be conducted by esteemed guest conductor Barbara Yahr, marking her debut appearance with the ICM Orchestra.

Barbara Yahr, renowned for her illustrious career spanning two decades as the Music Director of the Greenwich Village Orchestra in New York, brings a wealth of experience to this special event. Her international acclaim, garnered through performances with orchestras across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the United States, promises an evening of exceptional musicality and interpretation.

The concert program, curated by Maestra Yahr, showcases a diverse selection of works by celebrated composers Jan Sibelius, Karl Stamitz, and Felix Mendelssohn. Finnish composer Jan Sibelius's "Andante Festivo," a poignant gem in the repertoire, sets the tone for the evening with its emotive lyricism. Next, Karl Stamitz's Viola Concerto shines a spotlight on the viola, featuring Park ICM Orchestra's principal violist Christian Dos Santos as soloist. Dos Santos started his journey playing the Viola in 2012 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at the age of 13. Now a student of Peter Chun at Park ICM, Dos Santos has performed with esteemed orchestras including the Brazilian National Symphony Orchestra and the Sao Paulo State Youth Orchestra, collaborating with renowned conductors such as Giancarlo Guerrero and Marin Alsop.

The evening concludes with Felix Mendelssohn's "Scottish" Symphony No. 3, which transports listeners to the rugged landscapes of Scotland, weaving a narrative of beauty and drama through its sublime melodies and dynamic contrasts.

The Park ICM Orchestra's season finale promises an unforgettable musical experience for all attendees. Admission to the concert is free with reservation, and attendees are encouraged to secure their seats promptly to ensure availability. See below for reservation instructions.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel: All tickets are free with reservation. To reserve seats for this spectacular holiday concert, please visit the Park ICM website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2294081®id=86&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ficm.park.edu%2Fadditional-information%2Fcontact-us%2Fchapel-rsvp%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and indicate the number of attendees.

Additional information on performances and any available discounts can be found at https://icm.park.edu/.