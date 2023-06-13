Photos: THE ADDAMS FAMILY At The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious, and spooky. The Addams Family Musical brings the iconic family to life at the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, now playing through June 18. See photos from the production!

As the musical comedy unfolds, patriarch Gomez is facing a father’s worst nightmare: his daughter, Wednesday, the ultimate princess of darkness, has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Gomez must do something he’s never done before—keep the secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Carlos Lopez makes his Lyceum debut in the role of Gomez. He has appeared in numerous roles on stage, on television and in movies, and his Broadway credits include Barber (Man of LaMancha), Sonny (Grease), Tommy Keeler (Annie Get Your Gun), Speedy (Wonderful Town), Mike/Paul (A Chorus Line), The Pajama Game, Grand Hotel, and Guys and Dolls.

Lyceum favorite Stacey Harris returns to Arrow Rock to play Morticia. She previously appeared at The Lyceum as Lola in Damn Yankees, Tanya in Mamma Mia!, Irene in Crazy For You, Vi in Footloose, and Elsa in The Sound Of Music. She has appeared on Broadway in Bells Are Ringing, and in the national tours of Cinderella, Show Boat, and Dreamgirls.

Lovestruck Wednesday Addams is played by Lyceum newcomer Sofie Flores. The Kansas native was recently seen in Kinky Boots, Songs We Were Meant to Sing, and Mamma Mia! Also new to the Lyceum stage is Jay Paranada as Uncle Fester. He appeared as Iago in Disney’s first national tour of Aladdin, The Baker in Into The Woods, The Engineer in Miss Saigon, Bottom inA Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Nicely Nicely in Guys and Dolls. Cheryl Stern brings Broadway credentials to her Lyceum debut role as Grandma. She has appeared in the Tony-winning revival of La Cage Aux Folles, The Women, and Laughing Room Only. She toured nationally with La Cage Aux Folles, Les Misérables, Evita, and A Grand Night for Singing.

The Addams’ tall and taciturn butler, Lurch, is portrayed by Jeff Stockberger, a Lyceum alum who was last seen on this stage as half the town of Tuna, Texas in Greater Tuna. He has been a resident actor/director in Indianapolis for more than 20 years. His long list of credits includes roles in Escape to Margarittaville, Clue, Newsies, South Pacific, Peter Pan, and Camelot. LeoJames Covitz makes his Lyceum debut as Pugsley. He has performed in the Kansas City Repertory Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol as Young Scrooge/Ignorance and as the Guard’s Assistant in the Kansas City Ballet’s production of The Wizard of Oz.

Alexander Rios plays Wednesday’s boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, His recently appeared in Hazing U, Pip’s Island, The Cher Show, and Footloose. Lucas’s father, Mal, is portrayed by James Patterson, who has appeared on Broadway and in national touring productions of Gigi, Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, Cats, and State Fair. Kara Mikula plays Alice Beineke. She has appeared off-Broadway in A Man of No Importance, The Cradle Will Rock, and Allegro, and was in the national tour of White Christmas.

Actors who appear as Addams Ancestors are Zelda Carmen, Berlin Lee Charles, Lauren Dattis, Ray Gleaves, Hannah Hubbard, Kyle Jack, Laila Lovelady, Sarah Rose, Garrett Shin, and Frederick Webb Jr.

The Addams Family Musical is directed by Sam Hay, whose previous Lyceum directing credits include A Grand Night for Singing, The Little Mermaid, All Shook Up, Footloose, and Seussical. He choreographed the Lyceum productions of Mamma Mia, Oklahoma!, Beauty and the Beast, and Funny Girl.

The production team also includes Choreographer Alex Hartman, Music Director Josh Walker, Scenic Designer Seth Howard, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Lighting Designer Christopher Brusberg, Sound Designer Jon Robertson, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Lauren Young. Casting services were provided by The Casting Collaborative, Jason Styres, CSA.

Single tickets for The Addams Family Musical are $49 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are June 9-18. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors’ Equity Association, the Union for Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers, and United Scenic Artists.