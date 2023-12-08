Photos: First Look at IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Music Theater Heritage

All new photos have been released from IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: a live radio play at Music Theater Heritage.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: a live radio play is directed by MTH Artistic Associate Emily Shackelford with music directed by Ty Tuttle and live foley performed by Tod Barnard. The ensemble cast includes T. Eric Morris, Jamie Lin Pratt, Shane St. James, MaryAnn Traxler, Travis Turner, and Genesis Olivia Weekes.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: a live radio play is now playing and runs through December 23 in MTH’s Main Stage Theater on the 3rd floor of Crown Center in Kansas City, MO. Tickets range from $45 - $65 and are available by calling the box office at 816.221.6987, or online at mthkc.com.

Photo Credit: Cory Weaver