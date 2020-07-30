Park ICM Concert STANISLAV & FRIENDS Now to be Held at Boulevard Drive-In September 17

Stanislav Ioudentich, Founder and Artistic Director of Park International Center for Music, announced today that the organization's opening concert would indeed take place, albeit revamped. Stanislav & Friends will now take place at the Boulevard Drive-In (1051 Merriam Lane, Kansas City, KS). Gate opens at 6:00 p.m. Tickets start at $50 for two patrons in one car and can be purchased at Park ICM 2020 Gala Drive In.

"We're so very excited to be performing again," said Ioudenitch at the first recording session Tuesday. "But we're especially excited to be on the BIG SCREEN at the drive-in! I've never been on the big screen before!" Park ICM is taking a classic piece of Americana and mashing it with classical music. The program will be pre-recorded on the Helzberg Hall Stage in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and will also include musician interviews and shout outs from notable community leaders like Mark Donovan, Julian Zugazagotia, Michael Stern, Stephen Steigman, and Sean O'Harrow.

"We're creating an affordable, fun evening where you can get out of your house and bring your kids to experience the best of classical music at the drive-in," said Lisa Hickok, Executive Director of Park ICM. "Tickets start at $50 for the drive-in experience. But you can bring an entire car load, as many people as you can jam in," she said. "It's a classical music clown car, for a hundred bucks!" she giggled.

For those who are quarantining at home or who would prefer to stay in the comfort of their own homes, the same concert will become a virtual broadcast event available online September 25, 12:00 a.m. - September 27, 11:59 p.m. Viewers can choose when they would like to watch the virtual concert, available on the organization's website Park ICM , during the last weekend in September. The password protected link, available for a donation of $25, will be live for 72 hours.

Both events will feature Ioudenitch's protégé, Kenny Broberg, Van Cliburn Silver Medalist, Park ICM piano master's candidate, and, most recently, International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition Bronze Medalist. "He was the only American to make the finals of the 16th Tchaikovsky," said Hickok, "and we couldn't be prouder of him." Joining Kenny will be celebrated pianist and budding Instagram darling, Behzod Abduraimov, Park ICM Artist in Residence, who will be performing one of his favorites, Beethoven's famed "Moonlight Sonata."

The full line-up of musicians for the Stanislav & Friends program is below, all from Park ICM:

1. Stanislav Ioudenitch, Piano - Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Park ICM Founder and Director Park ICM Piano Studio.

2. Behzod Abduraimov, Piano - London International Piano Competition Gold Medalist, protégé of Stanislav Ioudenitch and Artist in Residence, Park ICM.

3. Kenny Broberg, Piano - Van Cliburn Silver Medalist, XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition Bronze Medalist and Finalist American Pianists Association Competition (to take place this next fall and spring).

4. Maria Ioudenitch, Violin - Daughter of Stanislav Ioudenitch and incredible musician in her own right, Maria is a Master's Candidate at New England Conservatory of Music.

5. Daniel Veis, Cello - International Tchaikovsky Cello Competition Gold Medalist and Director Cello Studio at Park ICM.

6. Ben Sayevich, Violin - Recipient of the American-Israeli Cultural Foundation Award and Director of Violin Studio at Park ICM.

7. Laurel Gagnon - Singapore International Violin Competition Fourth Prize. Laurel Completed her Master's in Music from Park U last spring and is currently studying with Mauricio Fuks at the Indiana Jacobs School of Music.

8. Igor Khukhua, Violin - Silver Medalist in Russian National Music Competition, First Prize at Naftzger Artists Competition.

9. Dilshod Narzilleav, Cello - Antonio Janigro International Cell Competition Fourth Prize, Grand Prize Uzbekistan Republic Competition, Winner Wichita Symphony Young Artist Competition, Cello Division.

10. Tatiana Ioudenitch, Piano - Owner and Pedagogue, Young Artists Music Academy, Master's Degree in Piano Performance from Satatov State Conservatory

11. Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, Piano - Gold Medal Chopin International Piano Competition, Collaborative Piano Director Park ICM.

The repertoire of Stanislav & Friends includes:

Nicolo Paganini, Caprice No. 24

Igor Khukhua, violin

J. S. Bach, Sarabande in D minor BWV 1008

Daniel Veis, cello

Fritz Kreisler "Caprice Viennois" Op. 2

Laurel Gagnon, violin

Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano

Gaspar Cassadó, Suite for Cello, III. Intermezzo e Danza Finale

Dilshod Narzillaev, cello

Frederic Chopin, Valse in C-sharp minor, Op. 64, No. 2

Igor Stravinsky, Danse Russe from Ballet Petrouchka

Stanislav Ioudenitch, piano

Beethoven, Piano Sonata in C-sharp minor "Quasi una fantasia" ("Moonlight"), Op. 27, No. 2, Mov. 1 & 3

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

Wild-Gershwin, Embraceable You, Virtuoso Etude No. 3

Kenny Broberg, piano

Eugène Ysaÿe, Mazurka Op. 10, No. 2

Maria Ioudenitch, violin

Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano

Jan Radzynski, Summer Charms Rag

Ben Sayevich, violin

Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano

Mack Wilberg, Fantasy on Themes from Bizet's Carmen

Tatiana Ioudenitch, piano

Behzod Abduraimov, piano

Anastasia Vorotnaya, piano

Stanislav Ioudenitch, piano

John Philip Sousa, Star and Stripes Forever (arr. Mack Wilberg)

Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano

Tatiana Ioudenitch, piano

Kenny Broberg, piano

Stanislav Ioudenitch, piano

DRIVE-IN EVENT:

Tickets for Stanislav & Friends at the Boulevard Drive-In, September 17, 6:00 p.m., are $50 for two people in one personal vehicle, or $100 for 3+ people in one personal vehicle. https://icm.park.edu/2020/07/24/2020-gala-drive-in-movie-event/

VIRTUAL EVENT:

Stanislav & Friends Stay At Home Virtual Event, September 25, 12:00 a.m. - September 27, 11:59 p.m. Access is available for a donation of $25. You will be provided a password-protected link closer to the broadcast dates. Tickets can be purchased at

https://icm.park.edu/2020/07/24/2020-gala-virtual-broadcast-event/

