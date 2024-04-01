Music Theatre Kansas City Presents Regional Premiere of ROCKY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theatre Kansas City's professional company, MTKC Pro, is presenting the regional premiere of Rocky: Live on Stage April 12-28. Based on the academy-award winning film, MTKC Pro is bringing Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed to life in a new immersive multimedia production.

The cast will be headed by Drew Starlin, a local Kansas City actor who made his Broadway Debut in the original cast of Footloose and has continued to perform professionally all over the country. He is joined on stage by Lawrence legend, Ric Averill as Mickey and Shane St. James as his opponent, Apollo Creed. 15 additional professional actors round out the cast, along with a live orchestra of 14 on-stage musicians, directed by MTKC's Artistic Director, Julie Danielson. The film and montage elements of the production are directed by Kyle Stone.

About ROCKY

This immersive production of the Broadway musical follows the story of the first original ROCKY movie. Rocky Balboa is a small-time Philadelphia boxer who is chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed. With the support of his loyal trainer, Mickey, and the love of Adrian, a shy pet shop worker, Rocky trains relentlessly to prove himself in the ring. With equal parts grit and heart, Rocky is about the triumph of spirit, strength, and love.

Tickets

All performances will be in MTKC's theater, B&B Live, inside the B&B Shawnee Movie Theater Complex. Tickets are $20 for students and $30 for adults and are available online at www.mtkc.org. Group rates are available by request [info@mtkc.org].

About MTKC / MTKC Pro:

For 32 years, MTKC has served as the premiere preparatory training program in Kansas City, offering top-quality musicals performed by the city's best youth talent. In 2016, MTKC introduced its first paid-professional production with The Last Five Years and the start of the longtime local theater company's expansion into professional-level performances. Since then, they presented sell-out productions of A Christmas Story, Elf and Avenue Q (all Kansas City professional premieres), the newest revival version of Pippin, an actor-musician production of tick, tick...boom!, as well A Wonderful Life, Bye Bye Birdie, and the regional premieres of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.