MAMMA MIA! Opens Theatre In The Park's 2021 Season

After a summer of no musical theatre on the stage in Shawnee Mission Park, Theatre in the Park (TIP) opens its 2021 season with one of the most popular musicals in recent history. "Mamma Mia" takes the stage on June 4 and will play for seven performances through June 12.

On a tiny Greek isle under Mediterranean blue skies, Sophie is getting married. There's just one problem. She naturally wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but she discovers that "dad" could be one of three possible candidates. That's when the fun starts. This five-time Tony Award nominee is filled with ABBA's hit songs, a delightful book by Catherine Johnson and terrific dancing. "Mamma Mia" will leave you yearning for bell bottom pants and give you a trip down the aisle you won't soon forget!

"It feels so great do be doing what we are supposed to be doing again!" said Tim Bair, TIP's Producing Artistic Director. "I'm sure most other theatre folks in our town feel the same way. Last year was just one cancellation after another, and eventually lead to a completely dark season on our stage in the park," Bair said. "We are already in rehearsal for our first two summer shows, and it is beginning to feel like we are headed toward a little bit of normalcy."

"Mamma Mia" is directed by long-time TIP director Mark Swezey, choreographed by Liz Ernst, and music directed by Jeff Martin. Kristi Mitchell, Pam Sollars and Stasha Case, three well-known TIP alums, take on the roles of Donna, Rosie and Tanya, the former Donna and the Dynamos trio. Kipp Simmons, Joell Ramsdell and Rob Reeder, also long-time TIP alums step into the roles of the three possible fathers. Libby Terrill (Sophie Sheridan) and Jace Vendelin (Sky) are the pending married couple.

Also in the lineup for its 2021 season is "Curtains," a murder mystery tale of hilarity and intrigue which plays June 18-26; "Cinderella," Rodgers + Hammerstein's new Broadway adaptation of the glass slipper tripping tale plays July 2-10 (NO show on July 4); "Half Time - Gotta Dance" the true story of ten dreamers (all over 50 years of age!) who audition to dance at a professional basketball team half time show opens July 16 and plays through the 24th, and closing the season, "Disney's NEWSIES!" the story of Jack Kelly and his band of newspaper boys who take on the titans of publishing in turn-of-the century New York.

Showtime for the five 2021 TTIP OUTDOOR productions is 8:30 p.m.; the box office opens at 6:30 p.m., and the gates to the seating bowl open at 7 p.m. TTIP OUTDOOR ticket prices are $10 for general admission, $6 for youth and children three and under may attend for free (but require a ticket for entrance). Reserve seats and parking are also available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.theatreinthepark.org or at the theatre box office the nights of performance.

MOVIES IN THE PARK returns to TTIP's outdoor amphitheater for only one dollar per person! Gates open at 7:30 p.m. on movie nights with films starting at 8:30-8:45 p.m., depending on sunset. This summer's line up is:

Tuesday, June 8, "The Wizard of OZ"

Tuesday, June 22, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"

Tuesday, July 6, Disney's "The Little Mermaid"

Tuesday, July 20, Disney's "Moana"

Tuesday, August 3, Disney's "Tangled"

Friday, August 10, "The Incredibles"

Friday, August 17, "UP"

The Theatre in the Park OUTDOOR performs in a beautiful amphitheater located inside Shawnee Mission Park at 7710 Renner Road, in Shawnee, KS, and is a program of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District. TTIP is the largest outdoor community theater in the country and has been providing quality theatre entertainment in the community for half a century!

For more information about 2021 TTIP productions, please visit www.theatreinthepark.org.