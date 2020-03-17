Lyric Opera Of KC cancels remainder of 2020 season:



To our ticket buyers for The Shining,

Our priority is to keep our Lyric Opera of Kansas City family - subscribers, supporters, artists, and staff - safe. Therefore, at the direction of the Mayor Quinton Lucas, Lyric Opera of Kansas City sadly announces that all remaining performances of the 2019-2020 season will be cancelled, including The Shining scheduled for April 25-May 3, 2020 at the Kauffman Center. We were so excited to bring this opera to you, and know that this comes as a great disappointment. We ask that all ticket holders contact the Ticketing & Patron Services office during business hours by emailing patronservices@kcopera.org or by calling (816) 471-7344 for further details.

Although we are unable to have live performances during this time, we are proud to present our collaboration with KCPT, a documentary entitled "Higher Octaves." KCPT filmmakers went behind the scenes of our recent performance of "...When there are nine" to showcase the creation of a world-premiere song cycle about identity, aspiration, and equality with an all-female team. Mark your calendars, as it comes out this Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 pm. Find your channel here.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. We feel very fortunate to have such incredible supporters of the arts here in Kansas City.

Sincerely,

Deborah Sandler, General Director and CEO





