Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces 2024 Tour Schedule For KCREP FOR ALL, March 7 - 17

KCRep for All breaks down economic and geographic barriers and makes theatre walls more permeable as KCRep travels across Kansas City to meet people in their communities.
Kansas City Repertory Theatre has announced the 2024 tour schedule of KCRep for All, a FREE community tour bringing the magic of theatre throughout Kansas City in community centers, public libraries, and non-profit organization spaces. KCRep for All is in its third year and has been met with enthusiasm and glowing reviews.
This program is inspired by The Old Globe's Globe for All program in San Diego. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Performing the same script as seen on KCRep’s main stages, the show is re-staged and re-imagined to be performed for people where they live. Following its public run at Copaken Stage, Nina Simone: Four Women will embark on the third annual KCRep for All tour across the Kansas City metro, with performance dates from March 7 through March 17. Tour patrons see the show free of charge. More information about KCRep for All can be found at kcrep.org/kcrep-for-all/.
Nina Simone: Four Women, written by Christina Ham and directed by Malkia Stampley, is a searing night of theatre which imagines how the iconic chanteuse gave voice to countless Black women fighting to overcome stereotypes and racism.
The free, community expansive tour is led by Director of Arts Engagement Morgana Wilborn. She stated, " I am so excited to bring KCREP for All tour to life. Bringing the journey of this extraordinary woman who travels down a path of discovery and healing to new audiences promises to be a powerful theatrical intersection of art, social justice, and history. These are not just stops on a map; they are the threads that weave the fabric of our community together."
Thurs., March 7, 1:00 p.m.
Southeast Community Center
4201 E. 63rd St., Kansas City, MO 64130
Fri., March 8, 6:00 p.m.
Beatrice Lee Community Center
1310 N. 10th St., Kansas City, KS 66101
Sat, March 9, 6:00 p.m.
Central Library
14 W 10th St., Kansas City, MO 64105
Sun., March 10, 7:00 p.m.
American Jazz Museum
1616 E. 18th St., Kansas City, MO 64108
Wed., March 13, 6:00 p.m.
Lucile H. Bluford Branch Library
3050 Prospect Ave., Kansas City, MO 64128
Thurs., March 14, 6:00 p.m.
West Wyandotte Library
1737 N. 82nd St., Kansas City, Kansas 66112
Fri., March 15, 6:00 p.m.
Fri., March 15, 6:00 p.m.
North-East Branch Library
6000 Wilson Ave, Kansas City, Kansas 64123
Sat., March 16, 6:00 p.m.
Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center and Museum
3700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64130
Sat., March 16, meal at 12:00 p.m., performance at 1:00 p.m.
Healing House
4505 St. John St., Kansas City, MO 64123
Sun., March 17, 2:00 p.m.
Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center
1701 Jarboe, Kansas City, MO 64108
We are also visiting Veteran’s Community Project and Morning Star Youth and Family Life Center for private performances for their community members.
