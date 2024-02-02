Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces 2024 Tour Schedule For KCREP FOR ALL, March 7 - 17

Kansas City Repertory Theatre has announced the 2024 tour schedule of KCRep for All, a FREE community tour bringing the magic of theatre throughout Kansas City in community centers, public libraries, and non-profit organization spaces. KCRep for All is in its third year and has been met with enthusiasm and glowing reviews.

KCRep for All breaks down economic and geographic barriers and makes theatre walls more permeable as KCRep travels across Kansas City to meet people in their communities. This program is inspired by The Old Globe’s Globe for All program in San Diego. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Performing the same script as seen on KCRep’s main stages, the show is re-staged and re-imagined to be performed for people where they live. Following its public run at Copaken Stage, Nina Simone: Four Women will embark on the third annual KCRep for All tour across the Kansas City metro, with performance dates from March 7 through March 17. Tour patrons see the show free of charge. More information about KCRep for All can be found at kcrep.org/kcrep-for-all/.

Nina Simone: Four Women, written by Christina Ham and directed by Malkia Stampley, is a searing night of theatre which imagines how the iconic chanteuse gave voice to countless Black women fighting to overcome stereotypes and racism.

The free, community expansive tour is led by Director of Arts Engagement Morgana Wilborn. She stated, " I am so excited to bring KCREP for All tour to life. Bringing the journey of this extraordinary woman who travels down a path of discovery and healing to new audiences promises to be a powerful theatrical intersection of art, social justice, and history. These are not just stops on a map; they are the threads that weave the fabric of our community together."

KCRep for All 2024 Tour

Thurs., March 7, 1:00 p.m.

Southeast Community Center

4201 E. 63rd St., Kansas City, MO 64130

Fri., March 8, 6:00 p.m.

Beatrice Lee Community Center

1310 N. 10th St., Kansas City, KS 66101

Sat, March 9, 6:00 p.m.

Central Library

14 W 10th St., Kansas City, MO 64105

Sun., March 10, 7:00 p.m.

American Jazz Museum

1616 E. 18th St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Wed., March 13, 6:00 p.m.

Lucile H. Bluford Branch Library

3050 Prospect Ave., Kansas City, MO 64128

Thurs., March 14, 6:00 p.m.

West Wyandotte Library

1737 N. 82nd St., Kansas City, Kansas 66112

Fri., March 15, 6:00 p.m.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces 2024 Tour of KCRep for All

Fri., March 15, 6:00 p.m.

North-East Branch Library

6000 Wilson Ave, Kansas City, Kansas 64123

Sat., March 16, 6:00 p.m.

Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center and Museum

3700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64130

Sat., March 16, meal at 12:00 p.m., performance at 1:00 p.m.

Healing House

4505 St. John St., Kansas City, MO 64123

Sun., March 17, 2:00 p.m.

Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center

1701 Jarboe, Kansas City, MO 64108

We are also visiting Veteran’s Community Project and Morning Star Youth and Family Life Center for private performances for their community members.